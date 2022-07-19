INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. TO HOST SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL & VIDEO WEBCAST PRESENTATION

LIMA, Peru, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS" or "the Company") (BVL/NYSE: IFS) announced today that it will host its Second Quarter 2022 earnings conference call & video webcast presentation.

The conference call will take place on Tuesday, August 16 2022 at 9:00 am Lima Time / 10:00 am New York Time.

Presenting for IFS:

Mr. Luis Felipe Castellanos – Chief Executive Officer, Intercorp Financial Services

Ms. Michela Casassa – Chief Financial Officer, Intercorp Financial Services

Mr. Gonzalo Basadre – Chief Executive Officer, Interseguro

Mr. Bruno Ferreccio – Chief Executive Officer, Inteligo

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:

From within the U.S.: 1 (866) 807-9684

From outside the U.S.: +1 (412) 317-5415

Conference ID: IFS

There will be a live video webcast presentation on this event available at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=uF5DwIoK

A replay of this conference call will be available shortly after its conclusion at: www.ifs.com.pe

Intercorp Financial Services will release Second Quarter 2022 results on Monday, August 15, 2022, after the market closes.

In accordance with IFS's corporate disclosure policy, the Company's Quiet Period begins on July 20, 2022, and concludes after Second Quarter 2022 financial results have been published. During the Quiet Period, IFS will not disclosure any financial information or comment on its financial results or operations.

About the Company:

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS") is a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama, and has securities listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. IFS is a leading provider of financial services in Peru. IFS' main subsidiaries are Banco Internacional del Perú, S.A.A.-Interbank ("Interbank"), Interseguro Compañía de Seguros, S.A. ("Interseguro") and Inteligo Group Corp. ("Inteligo"). Interbank is a full-service bank providing general banking services to retail and commercial customers. Interseguro is a leading insurance company, providing annuities, individual life insurance, disability insurance and survivor benefits, and mandatory traffic accident insurance. Inteligo is a fast-growing provider of wealth management services through Inteligo Bank Ltd. and Interfondos, as well as brokerage services through Inteligo SAB.

