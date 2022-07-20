BEDGEAR®'s New Innovations Focus on Adjustable Bases, M3 Performance® Mattress and 'Retail Theater' at Las Vegas Market Summer 2022

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, is unveiling at Las Vegas Market Summer 2022 a new Flex adjustable base to its current product line, enhancements to the M3 Performance® Mattress and engaging "retail theater" displays to attract shoppers back into stores.

BEDGEAR Ventilated Independent Suspension™ Units provide increased airflow; breathability throughout a mattress is not only innovative but also essential in today's health-conscious times. (PRNewswire)

BEDGEAR®'s New Innovations Focus on Adjustable Bases, M3 Performance® Mattress and 'Retail Theater' at Las Vegas Market

"BEDGEAR has always been about helping consumers find their personalized fit with all of our Performance® bedding products," said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "Earlier this year we introduced BEDGEAR's first branded Flex adjustable bases that allowed consumers to find their most comfortable positions while sleeping, working on a laptop or watching TV. Based on that successful product line, BEDGEAR is introducing a new durable and ergonomically designed Flex base that is so lightweight it is UPS shippable. Additionally, it is easy to assemble by the consumer or retail partner delivery driver."

Enhancements to BEDGEAR's M3, the world's first dual-sided mattress that can be modified with four different support levels for each side, will be featured at Las Vegas Market. The updated M3 will highlight an instant-cooling Ver-Tex™ cover in white; it is currently offered in a steel grey. The M3 also will provide enhanced airflow with its new ventilated comfort layer and recyclable Independent Suspension™ Units, which determine the firmness level of the mattress and are interchangeable.

"Most mattress and bedding galleries are boring. BEDGEAR's retail partners are looking to give their shoppers interactive and engaging displays as well as a reason to explore their stores and make the shopping experience more additive for both the consumer and retail sales associate at the point of sale," said Alletto. At Las Vegas Market, BEDGEAR will showcase new "retail theater" displays that demonstrate the immense breathability of its pillows, sheets and mattresses.

Some of BEDGEAR's other innovations at Las Vegas Market include:

Performance ® pillows that not only provide cross-ventilation and maximum breathability with their state-of-the-art air vents but also embrace curves by featuring more cuddle-curve designs. These pillows feature a crescent shape that contours and forms perfectly to the sleeper's head, neck and shoulders, giving sleepers more opportunity to find their ideal comfort.

M3 Ambient smart bed technology, allowing sleepers to take control of each side of their bed. The app-controlled M3 Ambient features dual-sided temperature control to achieve personalized comfort. This includes a microclimate with ample airflow for each side of the mattress.

Three new sheet collections in a variety of colors featuring instant-cooling Ver-Tex™ and moisture-wicking Dri-Tec ® technologies as well as other smart fabric technologies.

BEDGEAR Baby and Kids will highlight new crib mattresses, crib sheets and kids' mattress protectors that feature the same breathable fabrics and Performance technologies found in adult mattresses, protectors and sheets to ensure babies and children have a safe, clean and comfortable sleep environment.

Contact a BEDGEAR representative to check out why BEDGEAR's new and enhanced bedding products are the perfect fit in showroom B-1100 at Las Vegas Winter Market from July 23-28, 2022.

BEDGEAR's products are available in stores across the United States.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®



Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking, instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Wake Ready®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

Media Contact:

Christopher Leary

cleary@bedgear.com

BEDGEAR (PRNewsfoto/BEDGEAR) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BEDGEAR