Engiven, Inc. Becomes World's First Cryptocurrency Donation Platform to Receive SOC2 Type 1 Compliance Certification

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engiven Inc. announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Engiven Inc. provides enterprise-level security for customer's data secured in the Engiven Inc. System.

Engiven Inc. provides SaaS-based technologies that equip nonprofit organizations to securely accept and liquidate cryptocurrency donations while eliminating the complexity and risk associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Engiven provides a highly automated end-to-end solution where the crypto donation is verified on the blockchain, exchanged for USD and the donor is immediately provided with a gift receipt.

"The certification is truly just a formalization of the industry-best practices we employ to safeguard our data and that of our clients," explained Brandon Murphy, COO of Engiven. "Ethics and compliance are not boxes we check - they are integral to who we are. We are firmly committed to the highest level of integrity in all of our business practices."

Engiven Inc. was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR.

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type 1 audit report demonstrates to Engiven's current and future clients that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance. Additionally, Engiven is committed to obtaining its SOC 2 Type 2, a higher level of SOC 2 assurance, to further test the effectiveness of its internal controls.

"Engiven is the world's first cryptocurrency donation management platform to achieve this level of security compliance. The SOC 2 Type 1 Report further demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding transactions and client data," said James Lawrence, Engiven's Cofounder and CEO. "By obtaining this level of compliance, we hope to show our commitment to the highest level of security standards that every nonprofit deserves."

About Engiven

Founded in 2018, Engiven is a leading provider of cryptocurrency donation services to nonprofits and faith-based organizations. The Engiven platform provides a highly automated crypto giving solution that includes block chain monitoring, automatic exchanges, gift receipts, bank deposits, IRS tax form creation, custody options, and a full suite of developer APIs for enterprise. For more information on how to accept crypto donations for your church, ministry or nonprofit organization, visit: https://engiven.com

For more information about Prescient Assurance, visit https://prescientassurance.com or via email info@prescientassurance.com.

