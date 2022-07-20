General Dynamics Mission Systems Awarded $272.9 Million Contract for US and UK Submarine Fire Control Systems

PITTSFIELD, Mass., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Mission Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today it was awarded a U.S. Navy contract to support development, production and installation of fire control systems for the Columbia- and Dreadnought-classes of ballistic missile submarines.

The contract as awarded has a value of $272.9 million over the next six years. This contract is the second for General Dynamics Mission Systems and is comprised of development, production and installation support for U.S. and U.K. submarine strategic weapons systems and subsystems. It will also support strategic weapons systems upgrades on currently fielded U.S. and U.K. strategic ballistic missile submarines. Work will primarily be performed in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by July 2028.

General Dynamics Mission Systems' Maritime and Strategic Systems line of business will deliver the fire control system for the U.S. Navy's second and third Columbia-class submarine and the third U.K. Dreadnought class submarine as well as installation support and pre-deployment planning for both U.S. and U.K. sites. This contract also includes Columbia and Dreadnought design completion scope and continuation of design activities for the first planned refresh of the Columbia and Dreadnought fire control system.

"The U.S Columbia and U.K. Dreadnought class submarines are of strategic importance to our nation and our allies. General Dynamics has been supporting previous submarine programs for more than 65 years and we are extending our support through the development, production and installation of mission critical systems for this new fleet of submarines," said Carlo Zaffanella, vice president and general manager at General Dynamics Mission Systems.

General Dynamics Mission Systems provides mission-critical solutions for defense, intelligence and cybersecurity customers across all domains. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, General Dynamics Mission Systems employs approximately 13,000 people worldwide. More information about General Dynamics Mission Systems is available at gdmissionsystems.com.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

