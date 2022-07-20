Gluware Adds New Sales and Marketing Leader as Company Accelerates Enterprise Network Hyperautomation

Terry Healey will help enterprises drive network transformation in strategic industries and markets

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware , the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced the hiring of Terry Healey as Vice President of Sales Acceleration Marketing. This move builds on a string of strategic hires over the last year. Healey is a key addition for Gluware as the company continues to invest during this period of platform enhancements and high growth. Through this hire, Gluware continues to advance the goals it established following its $43 million dollar funding round in October 2021. Key goals include expanding into new markets, addressing demand to de-risk complex networks, and accelerating enterprise hyperautomation and digital transformation strategies.

"Gluware's intelligent network automation platform spans multi-vendor, multi-domain and multi-cloud networks and enables enterprises to scale network management activities and deliver more secure, higher performance networks," said Terry Healey, VP of Sales Acceleration Marketing, "Time to value is critical in fast growth and belt-tightening environments alike, and Gluware's technology can deliver on that across a multitude of high impact use cases that IT professionals and CIO's can control to drive greater efficiency within their organizations. I am thrilled to join this talented team."

Healey comes to Gluware with over 30 years of experience in high tech marketing and business development, having spent the past 22 years consulting for emerging and large technology vendors. In addition, Healey spent the last 19 years with M Squared Consulting in go-to-market roles, supporting numerous growth marketing and transformation initiatives across Cisco Systems' technology portfolio. Prior to that, he was on the founding team and served as Senior VP of Marketing for Intraware, a software services company that he led marketing for through a successful IPO.

"Terry is passionate and proven in building programmatic approaches to drive more scalable, revenue-generating sales programs," said Traci Soward, Chief Marketing Officer at Gluware. "His ability to build simplified messaging for complex technology solutions will help Gluware deliver clear messaging and business outcomes that resonate with both technical and business decision makers." Soward continued, "Terry will be an integral part of our team as Gluware continues to provide industry-defining solutions to both new and existing customers."

Healey joins an expanding executive team built to take full advantage of Gluware's explosive growth. Since the beginning of 2022, Gluware has added two C-Suite and four VP-level executives to its leadership. With a well-rounded executive team, Gluware looks to continue to deliver a platform that transforms enterprises worldwide through ease of use and ability to deliver rapid time to value.

In the face of increasingly complex network management and orchestration challenges, Gluware's intelligent network automation simplifies how networks are discovered, analyzed, updated, and maintained. The Gluware Intelligent Network Automation suite accelerates network automation with a commercial-off-the-shelf platform that offers no-code/low-code development with built-in applications for security and compliance. Committed to improving and innovating suite offerings, Gluware recently released its Network Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution and Gluware Topology application for network visualization, site documentation, and enhanced troubleshooting to simplify the management and troubleshooting of network infrastructure.

For more information on Gluware and the latest innovations in the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation suite, please visit www.gluware.com .

About Gluware

Gluware is the leading intelligent network automation suite for the cloud era, trusted by Global 2000 enterprises, across industries, from Pharma to Finance. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises by simplifying how multi-domain, multi-vendor enterprise networks are discovered, analyzed, and maintained. The company's code-free, intent-based approach to network automation reduces the business risk of unplanned outages and downtime while elevating the performance of people and systems.

