Massage Envy Teams Up With American Red Cross For Donation Drive

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skincare, today announced that it is supporting the American Red Cross with a "Give Hope & Give Blood " campaign.

Massage Envy announces strategic partnership with Obagi offering one-of-a-kind service and medical-grade skin care products (PRNewsfoto/Massage Envy) (PRNewswire)

Between now and September 30, the brand is hoping to inspire 5,000 blood donations, as well as encourage those who are able, to make a financial contribution to the Red Cross.

The Give Hope & Give Blood campaign is a virtual blood and fund drive Massage Envy members, location employees, employees of the Franchise Support Center and the general public use to make a gift and / or set an appointment to donate at a Red Cross blood drive.

As the largest membership model massage provider in the U.S., Massage Envy hopes to leverage its extensive network of approximately 1,100 franchised locations across 49 states, in communities large and small, to support the Give Hope & Give Blood campaign.

"We have an amazing network of caring franchisees who, together with their teams are passionate about helping their communities. Combine that with the franchisees' large loyal member base, our support center employees and vendors, families and friends, Massage Envy hopes to make a huge difference," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy's chief executive offer.

The brand will also spread awareness of the campaign through its large social media following using the hashtag #BloodSavesLivesME.

"Thanks to Massage Envy for launching the Give Hope & Give Blood campaign supporting our lifesaving mission," said Jason Benedict, Regional Donor Services Executive for the Arizona-New Mexico region of the American Red Cross. "Whether it's supporting a family displaced by a wildfire, collecting lifesaving blood or distributing comfort kits to service members and veterans, we're grateful for partners like Massage Envy that enable us to respond immediately in times of crisis."

"Donating to the Red Cross, whether a blood donation or a monetary gift, is a great way for all Americans to support their communities," Stiller said. "If any member of the public or friend of Massage Envy would like to join the campaign, they should go to www.redcross.org/donate/cm/massageenvy-pub.html/ to join in and make a difference. 100% of all donations collected through the site between now and September 30 will go to the American Red Cross."

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 190 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills to save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

