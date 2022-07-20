Valens Semiconductor to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022

HOD HASHARON, Israel,, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, Valens will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (888) 642-5032 (U.S.), 0 (800) 917-5108 (UK), 03 918 0609 (Israel) or +972 3 918 0609 (all other locations).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Valens' website at Valens - Financials - Quarterly Results. The live webcast can also be accessed by clicking herehttps://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3738517/9AF0A0B38E949620B4B996A6ACF5DE38. A replay of the conference call will be available on Valens' website shortly after the call concludes.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the new industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Investor Contacts:

Daphna Golden

Vice President Investor Relations

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

investors@valens.com

Moriah Shilton

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Valens@finprofiles.com

Media Contacts:

Yoni Dayan

Head of Communications

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

yoni.dayan@valens.com

Tricia Ross

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Valens@finprofiles.com

