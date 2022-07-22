WALLIX NAMED A LEADER IN THE 2022 MAGIC QUADRANT™ FOR PRIVILEGED ACCESS MANAGEMENT

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

PARIS, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WALLIX, (Euronext: ALLIX) a European cybersecurity software publisher and expert in access and identity solutions, today announced that WALLIX has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

2022 Gartner PAM Magic Quadrant (PRNewsfoto/WALLIX) (PRNewswire)

PAM4ALL Vision

WALLIX is executing its PAM4ALL ("PAM for all") vision which consists of delivering the promise of a secure digital transformation for everyone. It is particularly addressing the new digital challenges, such as the risks related to the democratisation of remote and hybrid work, the growing adoption of cloud services, the development of Smart Cities, and the automation in industrial environments and financial services.

To achieve this vision, WALLIX has introduced PAM4ALL, a unified solution combining all WALLIX technologies that goes beyond securing privileged accounts. PAM4ALL secures all exposed users and endpoints according to the principle of least privilege.

WALLIX PAM4ALL delivers value for all verticals and especially the most critical ones like Industry.

As per Gartner®, "PAM Leaders deliver a comprehensive toolset for administration of privileged access. These vendors have successfully built a significant installed customer base and revenue stream and have high viability ratings and robust revenue growth. Leaders also show evidence of superior vision and execution for anticipated requirements related to technology, methodology or means of delivery. Leaders typically demonstrate customer satisfaction with PAM capabilities and/or related service and support."

2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management

Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

To view a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant™ report to learn more about WALLIX's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, click here: https://www.wallix.com/gartner-2022-magic-quadrant-pam

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, Michael Kelley, James Hoover, Felix Gaehtgens, Abhyuday Data, Published 19 July 2022.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in digital Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX PAM4ALL, the unified privilege management solution, enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. It guarantees detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solution also ensures compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. WALLIX PAM4ALL is distributed through a network of more than 300 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 1900 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of growth companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1864767/Magic_Quadrant.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801456/Wallix_Logo.jpg

WALLIX/Secure your digital future (PRNewsfoto/Wallix) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WALLIX