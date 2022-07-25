Career Expert Barbara Fulmer Releases New Book, "Ditch Your Career Plan: An Uncommon Guide to Freedom, Fulfillment, and Financial Success"

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In her just-published book, Ditch Your Career Plan: An Uncommon Guide To Freedom, Fulfillment, And Financial Success (2022, Indie Books International) Barbara Fulmer explains with humor, anecdotes, and examples how you can find career satisfaction and success by dumping your career plan and its self-restrictions while still staying focused on growing your overall career. She advocates learning to trust in the process and the freedom of the journey with all its many and myriad side stops. Revolutionary advice perhaps, but in this time when over half of all Americans are dissatisfied with their jobs and the Great Resignation continues to roil this economy, maybe it's time for new thinking.

Fulmer says the process of navigating your career without a plan need not be complicated. No ten steps or even five steps are necessary as dictated in the hundreds of career advice books and columns out there. Rather, her new book presents ways to review your career journeys and fit them into a more organic process of career growth, allowing you to develop over time the freedom you need to make new decisions based on each of these new experiences.

"The golden ticket to career freedom, fulfillment, and financial success is not printed when you are born or when you graduate from high school or college," says Fulmer. "Nor is it handed out when you join your family business, get your first job, or invest your life savings in a pizza shop. These three career attributes of freedom, fulfillment, and financial success are not written in a plan you can follow. They are career gifts that you earn throughout a thoughtful and progressive career."

"I've enjoyed many good jobs that weren't great," says Fulmer. "These experiences inspired me to develop a better filter to recognize when it was time to move up, across, or out. Each of my jobs were simply stops along my career path, not the last stop. Friends would question my choices in jobs that on the surface didn't seem to connect the dots to my passion for corporate training. Yet if you stood at the trailhead of my career path and viewed every detour and rest stop, you would see a thoughtful and sometimes accidental journey that added new skill and knowledge to my quest."

Barbara Fulmer is the founder of Performance At Work, a consulting firm whose mission is to increase the performance of underperforming supervisors, managers and above. She began her career as a consultant in corporate training for industry leaders like ARCO, Allergan and First Interstate Bank. She served as head of training for FHP/United Healthcare, led US sales training and dealer development for Toshiba and was head of performance development for Jenny Craig/ Nestle. And even a career stop in stand-up comedy!

