INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Discover Financial Services ("Discover" or the "Company") (NYSE: DFS) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 20, 2022, Discover announced that, due to an internal investigation into compliance practices at its student loan servicing business, the Company was suspending its share buyback program.

On this news, Discover's stock fell $9.80, or 8.9%, to close at $100 per share on July 21, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Discover securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

