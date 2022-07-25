Superior Cloud Security Management Only Found with Trend Micro

New offerings reduce friction and improve scalability for strapped cloud security teams

DALLAS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, builds on years of cloud security leadership by offering new deployment models and services to improve customer experience.

With 17.7% of the cloud workload security market share, Trend Micro's share is nearly three times the size of the next largest competitor, according to IDC1. The company is No. 1 in cloud workload security for the fourth consecutive year and furthers its market leadership with ongoing innovations based on customer feedback.

"Our priority is to secure our customers' cloud journeys from start to finish, no matter what their digital transformation looks like," said Mike Milner, vice president of cloud technology for Trend Micro. "By understanding cloud security pain points, we have continued to improve and expand the way our products are offered to meet customers where they're at. We've always been ahead of the cloud security curve, and we will continue to innovate to stay ahead."

Market leading cloud security management begins with a streamlined setup for new customers that reveals what needs protection in their cloud environment. Security teams lack visibility into their complete cloud environment, let alone awareness of what is at risk. Trend Micro prioritizes the areas of greatest risk and enables customers to address the issues, rather than expecting security teams to diagnose and know how to fix any problems.

Two additional new features for the overall cloud security platform include:

All the benefits of cloud-based network security without the operational overhead, freeing teams to focus on running apps and not the infrastructure

Container security with simplified deployment to scan container images faster with no impact to speed. This update extends the company's existing container offering, which was the first offered by a cybersecurity provider.

In 2022, Trend Micro has also added to its more than 15 AWS competencies to now include Healthcare and DevSecOps.

Trend Micro was the first dedicated security provider to offer cloud protection in 2010. Since then, the company has built the most comprehensive cloud security platform, protecting all types of cloud environments and assets. The platform is fully available on marketplaces from the major cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, making consumption and procurement simple.

To learn more, visit Trend Micro at AWS re:Inforce booth #101 or here: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/capabilities/solutions-for/cloud.html.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

1 IDC: Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Workload Security Market Shares, 2021

