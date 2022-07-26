Ochsner Health facilities lead the region with 51 "high performing" procedure and condition ratings

NEW ORLEANS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. News & World Report named Ochsner Medical Center - New Orleans (OMC), including its Baptist and West Bank campuses, the Best Hospital in Louisiana for the 11th consecutive year. As part of the annual review, Ochsner and its partners also received more than 50 additional accolades by U.S. News, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice.

Ochsner Health System Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ochsner Health System) (PRNewswire)

Ochsner Ranked #1 in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report for 11th Consecutive Year

"Ochsner is honored to continuously hold the rankings for the top hospital and top children's hospital in Louisiana," said Warner Thomas, Ochsner Health President & CEO. "These rankings and ratings are designed to help families find the best care for adults and children when they need it most; and in Louisiana, that's at Ochsner. This recognition reflects our commitment to providing high-quality care close to home."

OMC's 2022-2023 Best Hospital Ranking Accolades Include:

The Nation's Top Specialties : Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialty ranked in the nation's top 50 (#43) and five specialties ranked in the nation's top 10 percent: Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, and Urology.

17 "High Performing" Procedures and Conditions: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Aortic Valve Surgery, Colon Cancer Surgery, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Failure, Heart Attack, Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia, Prostate Cancer surgery, Stroke, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, and Uterine Cancer Surgery.

Last month, U.S. News named Ochsner Hospital for Children as Louisiana's Top Children's Hospital. Three pediatric specialties – Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Orthopedics and Gastroenterology and GI Surgery – were also named as top national programs.

The following Ochsner hospitals and partners* received 51 "High Performing" Procedure and Condition Awards this year by U.S. News:

Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans

Ochsner Medical Center – Northshore

Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge

Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner

Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

St. Bernard Parish Hospital*

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center*

CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital*

St. Tammany Health System – Main Campus*

Slidell Memorial Hospital*

Singing River Health System – Pascagoula*

Terrebonne General Medical Center*

"Ochsner's Otorhinolaryngology and Communication Sciences Department has been an integral part of Ochsner's 80-year history, dating back to the hospital's founding in 1942. We have a long-standing reputation for providing excellent care for diseases of the head and neck," said Dr. John Carter, Interim Chair, Ochsner Department of Otolaryngology. "Our group of otolaryngologists is both humbled and honored to receive this national ranking from U.S. News & World Report. This recognition would not be possible without our team of talented surgeons, advanced practice providers, audiologists, speech therapists, residents, nurses, and clinic and operating room staff."

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures. For the 2022-2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions.

"When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

U.S. News evaluated each hospital's performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations, and medical specialists.

For more information, visit Best Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter . To learn more about Ochsner, please visit ochsner.org.

ABOUT OCHSNER HEALTH

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating 80 years in 2022, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and heart transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children's hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including over 700 clinical studies. It has more than 34,000 employees and over 4,500 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 40 hospitals and more than 300 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2021, Ochsner Health treated more than 1 million people from every state and 75 countries. As Louisiana's top healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ochsner Health System