Samuel M. Keim, M.D., M.S., Elected President of the American Board of Emergency Medicine

EAST LANSING, Mich., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel M. Keim, M.D., M.S., has been elected President of the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM).

Dr. Keim received his medical degree from the University of Arizona College of Medicine, completed residency training at the Los Angeles County, King/Drew Medical Center, and received a Master's degree in Clinical Epidemiology from the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona. He is Professor and Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, and a professor in the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. He practices clinically at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson.

"I am extremely proud to work for and represent ABEM," said Dr. Keim. "This is an organization that works hard to improve the specialty by partnering with individual physicians and collaborating with other organizations. The board and staff are phenomenal and I'm really looking forward to the year."

Others elected to the Executive Committee are:

Ramon W. Johnson, M.D., M.B.A., President-Elect. Dr. Johnson is a community physician and full-time partner in Mission Viejo Emergency Medicine Associates at Mission Hospital Regional Medical Center in Mission Viejo, California, and Medical Director of the Doctor's Ambulance Company, Santa Ana, California.

Marianne Gausche-Hill, M.D., Immediate-Past-President. Dr. Gausche-Hill is Medical Director of the Los Angeles County EMS Agency, Professor of Clinical Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and clinical faculty at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Departments of Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics.

Diane L. Gorgas, M.D., Secretary-Treasurer. Dr. Gorgas is a Professor and Vice Chair of Academic Affairs in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Executive Director of the Office of Global Health at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

James D. Thomas, M.D., Member-at-Large. Dr. Thomas is a community physician and practices Emergency Medicine at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Wallace A. Carter, M.D., Member-at-Large. Dr. Carter is a Professor of Clinical Emergency Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College and Vice Chair of Clinical and Faculty Affairs in the Department of Emergency Medicine. He practices Emergency Medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

All ABEM physician directors are clinically active emergency physicians.

