CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

YARDLEY, Pa., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 22 cents per share payable August 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2022.
Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.
