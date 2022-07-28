Digital Forensics Lab accreditation enables CGI Federal to provide expanded mission-critical digital investigation services for federal clients

FAIRFAX, Va., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI Federal, a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), announced today that its Digital Forensics Lab has been awarded the prestigious ISO/IEC 17025 forensic accreditation by the American National Standards Institute's National Accreditation Board (ANAB). This major milestone enables CGI Federal to further expand its customer-facing offerings to provide end-to-end forensic investigations on behalf of its federal customers.

"As federal agencies continue to combat fraud, IP theft and other digitally based crimes, CGI's newly accredited digital forensic lab will provide thorough, precise investigations that enable our federal customers to identify and track crimes at the point of origin," stated John B. Owens II, Senior Vice-President, Consulting and Enterprise Solutions Group lead at CGI Federal. "This accreditation of CGI Federal's world-class digital forensic investigation lab recognizes our ability to provide state-of-the-art imaging, forensic equipment and decades of forensic case management and court testimony experience to our federal customers."

The lab, located in CGI Federal's Cyber Threat Analysis Center (CTAC) in Huntsville, Alabama, is one of a handful of private digital forensic laboratories that hold this accreditation. It delivers on- and off-site digital forensics services that include data/evidence collection, recovery, processing, analysis, reporting, litigation support and managed services, all done according to industry standards and CGI Federal best practices.

