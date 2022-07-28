IAS and Anzu Partner to Provide Media Quality Measurement for In-Game Advertising Environments

The collaboration equips brand and agency ad buyers with added transparency for display and video ad formats in mobile gaming environments

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leader in digital media quality, today announced a partnership with Anzu, an in-game advertising leader. This partnership enables global brands and agencies to effectively monitor the quality of their in-game media investments in mobile gaming environments. Through this collaboration, IAS provides advertisers with Invalid Traffic (IVT) measurement and reports on Viewability through the IAS Signal platform.

"Gaming continues to emerge as a medium with broad appeal and growing reach. By partnering with Anzu, we now deliver in-game measurement and transparency for advertisers within gaming environments," said Tom Sharma, Chief Product Officer of IAS. "This integration sets the platform for quality standards within ad-supported gaming and allows advertisers to better understand and control the quality of their media on Anzu."

In-game environments have posed various challenges for verification measurement throughout the ad tech industry, such as multiple forms of device types, game developers, and platforms, all of which make it difficult to use a single tech suite for verification coverage. This strategic collaboration further delivers ad transparency into mobile gaming environments, continuing IAS's progress related to in-game brand safety, suitability, IVT, and viewability measurement everywhere in the digital advertising ecosystem.

"Anzu's new partnership with IAS is the next step in standardizing in-game viewability and performance in the mobile gaming industry, which is projected to reach $136 billion worldwide this year," said Itamar Benedy, Co-Founder and CEO of Anzu. "This new partnership means advertisers can now get enhanced visibility into the effectiveness of their campaigns. This further strengthens the already robust metrics and reporting advertisers benefit from when running in-game ad campaigns with Anzu."

"This important measurement advancement will help accelerate advertisers' ability to scale their in-game media investments by further demonstrating the high performance of the Anzu platform," said Joe Cady, EVP Advanced Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. "We are excited to see Anzu and IAS partner to expand insights and streamline measurement operations for marketers as they evaluate their in-game media effectiveness."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

About Anzu

Anzu is the world's most advanced in-game advertising solution. Available across mobile, PC, console, and Roblox, Anzu's blended in-game ads put players first and help the world's biggest advertisers, including American Eagle, PepsiCo, and Vodafone, reach audiences in a non-disruptive and highly engaging way. Anzu also helps leading game studios like Ubisoft and Saber Interactive monetize their titles with ad placements that complement the gameplay, resulting in reliable revenue streams. Backed by WPP, Sony Innovation Fund, NBCUniversal, HTC, and other prominent investors, Anzu has raised $37M to make advertising in games better. Better for brands, better for game developers, and better for gamers. Learn more at https://www.anzu.io/.

