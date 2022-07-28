VyTrac Announces Pulmonary Intensive Care Unit Physician and Digital Health Champion Dr. Venktesh Ramnath to Join as Strategic Advisor

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VyTrac Health, Inc. (VyTrac), a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) digital health technologies, announced today that Dr. Venktesh Ramnath, MD, an Intensive Care Unit Pulmonologist and a digital health innovator at the UC San Diego Health, joins its Corporate Strategic Advisory Board. In this role, he will advise VyTrac on the intersection between clinical care and digital health. Dr. Ramnath has long been at the frontlines of healthcare in numerous patient-facing settings.

Dr. Ramnath completed a pulmonary and critical care medicine fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham & Women's Hospital, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Harvard Medical School). He completed a residency in internal medicine at New York Presbyterian Hospital (Weill Cornell Medicine), where he was chief resident. He earned his medical degree from Mayo Medical School in Rochester, Minn. Dr. Ramnath is board certified in critical care medicine, pulmonary disease, and internal medicine, and is a member of the American Thoracic Society, American College of Chest Physicians, Society of Critical Care Medicine, and American Telemedicine Association.

"VyTrac offers an innovative approach to optimizing care delivery options using and integrating technology to enhance reimbursement strategies and a value-based movement that are increasingly important for any digital health technology," said Dr. Ramnath. "I am excited to bring a clinical perspective to this patient need having built successful programs in small and large hospital settings that leverage the power of digital health technology in cost-effective ways."

"VyTrac sought out Dr. Ramnath due to his unique strategic perspective in aligning digital health solutions for the betterment of patient care delivery, said Zachary Fink, co-founder, and CEO, VyTrac. "We look to bridge the communications and care gap between physicians and patients through digital health tools. Dr. Ramnath addresses bringing his expertise and sensitivity to how technology enhances doctor-patient relationships, health system operations, and best practice care solutions."

ABOUT VYTRAC

VyTrac empowers individuals and providers to view their collaborative care role in new ways by tapping into technological innovation. Their solutions enable data to become a window into the patient clinical story. The bridge allows providers to shift from reactive "sick" care to proactive "well" care. The proprietary software helps physicians work beyond the clinic's walls while saving time and improving productivity. VyTrac enables more accessible communication with patients through its telehealth platform, messaging center, symptom assessments, and questionnaires. Whether a clinic needs to manage chronic conditions or have patients with social determinants of health, VyTrac allows them to monitor vitals and respond before conditions deteriorate via a customizable solution that can engage patients and improve healthcare outcomes.

