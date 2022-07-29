ATEO RELEASES LATEST ITERATION OF UGO GATEWAYS

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEO Finance, a leading provider of post-Trade solutions for the Listed Derivatives space, strengthens Its Universal Gateway Overlay (UGO) offering.

(PRNewsfoto/ATEO Finance) (PRNewswire)

ATEO establishes new standard solution for ETD Trade capture with UGO latest release.

The initial launch of UGO gateways established a standard solution for FCMs and Brokers to streamline the trade data capture across CCPs and exchanges, by removing the complexities and constraints specific to each CCP and venue.

The latest iteration of the UGO gateways now set a new standard from a performance and reliability standpoint.

As per our latest benchmarks, UGO gateways can process up to 10 million trades per hour. Combined with its unique auto-scaling capabilities, zero-downtime and high availability architecture, UGO gateways offer FCMs and Brokers alike a unique solution to strengthen their ETD infrastructure.

Jose Lopez, Director ATEO North America said: "Our industry has been facing several challenges over the past few years, such as increased capital requirements, compliance and reporting mandates, onboarding of new assets and complex client workflows. FCMs and Brokers now also face a number of changes within the Post-Trade space, with multiple offerings from different vendors, mergers, lengthy implementations and limited resources. We believe UGO gateways give market participants a way to secure a key piece of their business by providing a universal, high performance, highly available way to capture their trades, independently of what systems are consuming the data internally."

ABOUT ATEO FINANCE

ATEO Finance delivers Post-Trade solutions. Our solutions include a global blotter, Clearing and matching system with extensive market connectivity also with new tools to manage digital assets. The world's leading banks, trading houses, and professional traders have been relying on Ateo technology since our creation in 2000.

ATEO delivers the perfect blend of efficiencies and trust. We help our customers develop their business though years of experience, our advanced technology solutions, and an unparalleled sense of service.

For more information please visit www.ateofinance.com or contact us at:

sales@ateofinance.com

+44 77 17 895 235 (UK)

+1 312 656 6109 (US)

Very excited to announce the launch of our new UGO offering, a unique ETD connectivity suite delivering (very!) high performance, high availability and auto-scalability!

UGO delivers a standardized trade feed output across all exchanges, allowing clients to feed all internal downstream systems and focus on other added-value functions of the overall trade life-cycle.

UGO will allow to be a "shock absorber" for handling any unpredictable market bumps in trade volume and volatility

Universal Gateway Overlay (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATEO Finance