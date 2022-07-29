ChannelAdvisor Wins 'Best Places to Work' Award for Eighth Time

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, has received the Triangle Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work Award for the eighth time. The annual workplace award recognizes companies for creating a work environment that employees value.

"We are extremely proud to win the TBJ's Best Place work award for the 8th time," said Stephanie Levin, vice president of human resources at ChannelAdvisor. "Recognition from our employees is one of the highest achievements we can attain. This award exemplifies ChannelAdvisor's continued commitment to creating a great work environment and culture. At ChannelAdvisor, every employee makes a difference in the game-changing work we are doing in the e-commerce industry. We work hard to create a culture that provides a strong sense of belonging, where every employee feels respected, accepted, and included."

ChannelAdvisor has been in the middle of e-commerce for more than 20 years, providing a dynamic work environment that involves working with many of the largest global tech platforms, brands, and retailers. To support employees, ChannelAdvisor focuses on four pillars:

Together We Win. Work Where It Works. Take Time to Recharge. Give Back to Our Communities.

Translating these principles into action by offering employees a flexible work policy, a strong benefits package with a focus on the 'whole person' - including programs for work-life balance, quarterly wellness day, an Employee Assistance Program, access to meditation tools, and a day of paid time off each calendar year to be used for volunteering and/or community service.

Additionally, in 2020, ChannelAdvisor formed a DE&I Task Force to help foster a workplace that embraces and encourages diversity, equity, and inclusion. In 2021, the company released an annual DE&I report , noting that 100% of employees completed unconscious bias training, seven new Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) were launched, each with an executive sponsor, and reported a $3 million deposit at M&F Bank, a historic Durham-based community bank committed to personal and community development in North Carolina.

"Our commitment is to keep ChannelAdvisor a great place to work through our flexible work policy, a strong 'promote from within' culture, and new wellness programs designed to help our employees balance work and family have proven popular," continued Levin. "We will continue to focus on maintaining a great work environment for our employees."

