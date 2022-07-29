SBD is Awarded the Federal Student Aid Security Operations Center (SOC) contract

VIENNA, Va., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions By Design II, LLC (SBD), a leader in cyber strategy, defense and recovery capabilities announced that it has been awarded a subcontract to provide Security Operations Center (SOC) support to the Federal Student Aid (FSA). This Task Order is a part of the Department of Education's Cybersecurity and Privacy Support Services (CPSS) five-year, $300 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). SBD will provide SOC Operations Center support, SOC Engineering Support, and Vulnerability Scanning and Penetration Testing.

As part of the CPSS BPA, SBD and prime Zen Strategics are humbled to have been selected for an all-important task order providing the Federal Student Aid SOC support valued at 5 yr / $57M for the Department of Education. This is an important milestone and an inflection point for Zen.

SBD will work collaboratively with Prime Contractor Zen Strategics and the Department of Education Federal Student Aid stakeholders to communicate threat information and other relevant security data and alerts while maintaining and optimizing the security posture of their assets, networks and data locations. "Given the impact of student loans on so many Americans, we realize how important security is to FSA's mission" said Michael Ewell., Vice President at SBD.

ABOUT SBD: SBD specializes in IT system modernization and support as an application transformation and agile process leader. We leverage open source technologies and cloud-based solutions to reduce operating costs and advance the value proposition of automated solutions. We also have a robust cybersecurity capability optimizing security operation centers through the use of workflow automation, technical expertise, and the use of leading edge security tools. Bottom line, we deliver technically innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions, services, and products to our federal customers.

