Darren Fifield Joins ChannelAdvisor as Managing Director of APAC Region

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced the appointment of Darren Fifield as Managing Director, APAC. Fifield will lead regional business strategy development, cultivate successful and valuable relationships with longstanding clients and expand customer acquisition and growth.

Fifield has more than 30 years of experience managing sales teams and customer accounts, including more than 15 years in senior regional and global roles at leading tech companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer for aCommerce in Indonesia and as Regional Director for Liveclicker in the Asia-Pacific region. Fifield has also held senior roles at Radial Inc., Kelly Services and Lightspeed Research. His extensive experience includes managing brand client relationships, overseeing operational expansions, developing new talent and leading teams and departments, providing financial planning and support to fellow executives and establishing and implementing strategies in sales, business and client success.

"Darren comes to ChannelAdvisor as a leader in e-commerce with extensive experience in the Asia-Pacific region," said Paul Colucci, Chief Revenue Officer at ChannelAdvisor "In his role, he will actively build on the enormous opportunities presented to brands and retailers. We know Darren will work closely with clients and internal teams and will help strengthen ChannelAdvisor's international growth and commitment to excellence in our industry."

"It's an exciting time to put my skills and background in building and developing business opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region to work at ChannelAdvisor," said Fifield. "I share ChannelAdvisor's vision for excellence and plan to dive right into the challenges and rewards of implementing strategies that envigorate the success of our customers and partners."

