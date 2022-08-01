Kuaishou secures ISO27001 and ISO27701 certification for privacy and security

Kuaishou announced it gained the ISO/IEC 27701 and ISO/IEC 27001 certification in China as well as multiple countries in Latin America, Southeast and South Asia, and the Middle East.

BEIJING, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISO/IEC 27701 and ISO/IEC 27001 is an international standard on how to manage information security. ISO/IEC 27701 is a privacy extension to ISO/IEC 27001 with additional requirements in order to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS). For Kuaishou, that proves that it is handling personal data with the the worldwide standards recognized in the industry.

Calvin Liu, head of Kuaishou Compliance, Communication Experience and Partnership says: This certification reflects Kuaishou's social responsibility and commitment to user information security, marking that Kuaishou has reached the international advanced level.

The independent third-party auditor performed a series of rigorous checks to confirm that Kuaishou's controls, global security, and risk operations met the highest standards, evaluating how the platform protects its development, infrastructure, operations, and services. It requires that management:

Systematically examine the organization's information security risks, taking account of the threats, vulnerabilities, and impacts;

Design and implement a coherent and comprehensive suite of information security controls and/or other forms of risk treatment (such as risk avoidance or risk transfer) to address those risks that are deemed unacceptable; and

Adopt an overarching management process to ensure that the information security controls continue to meet the organization's information security needs on an ongoing basis.

Zhang Hua, head of Kuaishou Information Security says, "Achieving the ISO 27701 and 27001 certification is another step in our comprehensive security journey. Kuaishou will continue to increase investment in the field of information security, strengthen privacy security protection, continuously improve itself with technological and management innovation, deepen the construction of an information security compliance system, and provide users with more secure and credible services.

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform with its mission to be the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou focuses on serving its customers and creating value for them through the continual innovation and optimization of its products and services. Kuaishou provides product and service offerings that address various user needs that arise naturally, including entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, online games, online knowledge-sharing, and more. Kuaishou is a listed company in Hong Kong Stock Exchange with ticker 1024.HK.

Media Contacts

Han Xing

hanxing@kuaishou.com

View original content:

SOURCE Kuaishou Technology