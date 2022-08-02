Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Partners with San Diego Zoo to Offer Enhanced Savings

Riders can save on train travel to San Diego plus discounted admission starting in August.

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® has partnered with the San Diego Zoo to offer special savings to Pacific Surfliner customers for a limited time. The Pacific Surfliner train connects popular destinations throughout Southern California, including San Diego, home of the world-famous San Diego Zoo.

Pacific Surfliner customers can experience the adventure with two special offers:

20 percent off travel to San Diego on the Pacific Surfliner

$7 savings on the San Diego Zoo 1-Day Pass

"As we continue to welcome back customers on the Pacific Surfliner and support communities along the LOSSAN Rail Corridor, we are proud to build a partnership with the San Diego Zoo to offer special savings on both train travel and zoo admission," said Jason Jewell, interim managing director of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency. "We invite everyone to join us in rediscovering the best of Southern California, starting with a scenic trip along the coast."

Travelers can ride the Pacific Surfliner to San Diego from points throughout Southern California, including Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo. From the Santa Fe Depot in Downtown San Diego, the San Diego Zoo is accessible by a bus, rideshare, or taxi connection to Balboa Park. At the zoo, visitors can learn about nature, actively play, and encounter new species at the Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp, which opened earlier this year and is included with general admission.

Visit PacificSurfliner.com/Zoo to book train travel to San Diego with a 20 percent discount, access the exclusive e-ticket store to purchase discounted tickets for the zoo, and more.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN rail corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015, following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the state of California. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

