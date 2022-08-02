BlackBerry Supports Aerospace and Defense Market with new Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) Conformance Certification

New Accreditation Enables BlackBerry QNX to More Rapidly Deploy Safe and Secure Software for Mission-Critical Systems

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its QNX® Software Development Platform 7.1 has achieved conformance to the latest Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™) technical standard as a General Purpose Profile Unit of Conformance (UoC), enabling developers to rapidly deploy safe and secure software solutions based on the BlackBerry® QNX® platform to deliver competitive and cost effective defense vehicle capabilities.

The FACE Technical Standard is the global open standard for making computing more robust, interoperable, portable and secure. Software conformance with the FACE Technical Standard can be used—and most importantly, easily reused—by suppliers and integrators of systems across different global defense programs. The FACE framework is supported by over 90 international government and industry member organizations. By achieving FACE conformance, BlackBerry QNX can help manufacturers and service providers reduce procurement costs and prevent supplier lock-in.

For 40 years, BlackBerry QNX has helped hundreds of aerospace and defense companies around the globe build mission-critical systems and the new FACE accreditation now enables these customers to simplify development, accelerate time to market and reduce costs when building their mission-critical embedded systems.

"Aerospace and Defense systems manufacturers need to rapidly deploy their solutions in a wide range of platforms that operate in hostile environments against peer adversaries," said Grant Courville, Vice President, Products and Strategy at BlackBerry QNX. "BlackBerry QNX solutions enable embedded developers with an independently certified software foundation that is designed for safety, security, reliability, and standards conformance, allowing developers to focus on delivering competitive defense capabilities."

"The FACE community welcomes the addition of QNX to the growing list of certified conformant software components," states Chip Downing, Senior Marketing Development Director of Aerospace & Defense at Real-Time Innovations (RTI) and Chair of the FACE Business Working Group Outreach team. "The QNX solution far exceeds the requirements for FACE OSS conformance and their safety and security credentials add a unique set of capabilities unmatched by any FACE supplier."

QNX SDP 7.1 is compliant with POSIX PSE54 Multipurpose Realtime 1003.13-2003 standard, making it an easy transition for developers to prototype designs using Linux, and then move to QNX for production programs. In addition, the QNX® OS for Safety and the QNX® Hypervisor for Safety are certified to the latest ISO 26262 ASIL D standard for automotive and IEC 61508 SIL3 for electronic systems, allowing rapid safety certification to be achieved across a wide range of systems and devices.

Global companies trust BlackBerry QNX software in a broad range of solutions in automotive, heavy machinery, industrial, rail, robotics, and transportation markets. BlackBerry QNX has powerful portfolio of embedded system software designed for these implementations, including the QNX® Hypervisor and the QNX® Neutrino® Real-time Operating System, in addition to middleware and development tools.

For more information on BlackBerry QNX products and engineering services for the Aerospace and Defense industry, please visit BlackBerry.QNX.com/en/industries/aerospace-and-defense.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

