CLA Nearly Triples Office Space with ESRT at One Grand Central Place

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, expanded to lease the entire 51st floor of One Grand Central Place for a total of 12,422 square feet. CLA is tripling in size at the building after moving in less than two years ago.

"We are excited about our growth with Empire State Realty Trust at One Grand Central Place and the additional opportunities we'll be able to create in this space," said Jen Leary, CEO, CLA. "Our expansion was a turnkey, enjoyable process thanks to ESRT, and is a testament to the dedication and forward-looking vision of our professionals."

One Grand Central Place offers premier tenant office spaces and amenities which include a tenant-only conference center, multiple dining options, and in-building access to Grand Central Terminal's five subway lines, commuter trains, and retailers.

"We are pleased to accommodate CLA's growth at One Grand Central Place," said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate at Empire State Realty Trust. "We continue to serve the market's flight to quality with our extensive in-building amenities and fully modernized spaces that deliver a premier environment with unparalleled convenience."

Andrew Blaustein and Ben Shapiro of Newmark represented CLA in the lease negotiations. Scott Klau, Neil Rubin, Erik Harris, and William Cohen of Newmark represented the property owner.

More information about One Grand Central Place can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building, and Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined and iconic Empire State Building Observatory. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of June 30, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.2 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 residential units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 7,500 people, 121 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

