New Book Provides Prospective Franchisees with Insight on How to Build Wealth

"Real Freedom: Why Franchises Are Worth Considering and How They Can Be Used For Building Wealth" is now available on Amazon

LICKING, Mo., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory K. Mohr's new book Real Freedom: Why Franchises are Worth Considering and How They Can Be Used For Building Wealth is now available on Amazon. This Wall Street Journal bestseller is an essential guide that provides readers with all the information they need to make an informed decision about franchising as a way to build wealth. With topics ranging from the different types of franchises available to how SBA loans can be used for financing, this book has everything aspiring franchisees need to get started on their path to success.

Time is a precious commodity. Everyone has the same time in the day, but some never seem to have enough time to get everything done. Wouldn't it be great if there was a way to get more done in less time? Gregory K. Mohr has figured out how to do just that. In his book, he shares his methods for increasing productivity and achieving success. He shows readers the types of franchises, the pros and cons of the services industry, horizontal vs. vertical growth, and much more. Mohr has a proven record of success with over 200 clients who've learned his methods.

Mohr began his working life in the restaurant industry. He first came into contact with franchising when he worked at a fast-food restaurant chain straight out of high school. He later managed a twenty-four-hour chain restaurant before earning degrees in electrical engineering and physics and becoming an engineer.

Mohr had always been interested in business, and he knew that he wanted to be his own boss someday. However, he never imagined that it would happen the way it did. After working in the corporate world for fifteen years, Greg was laid off from his job in the semiconductor industry. While this was initially a difficult experience, Greg saw it as an opportunity to finally pursue his dream of owning his own business. With the help of a franchise consultant, he found a great fit for his goals and criteria and never looked back. Today, Greg is the proud owner of a successful franchise business, and he loves being able to share his passion with others.

His experience in the restaurant industry has been invaluable in his current role as a franchise consultant. In particular, it has given him a deep understanding of the day-to-day challenges faced by franchisees and how to overcome them. The former corporate ladder climber and best-selling author was named the 2019 Franchise Consultant of the year at the #1 franchise consulting company in the U.S. As a result, he is uniquely positioned to help franchisees succeed in their businesses.

Mohr also hosts the Franchise Maven podcast, which is all about franchising, becoming a franchise and growing a business. On the podcast, Mohr educates people about franchising and helps them to decide whether or not it is right for them. He does this by providing information and resources to help them make an informed decision. For Mohr, it is all about helping people to achieve their business goals, whatever those may be.

"I believe jobs are tools to help us live happy, fulfilled lives. That's why I help entrepreneurs and corporate holdouts create wealth, financial freedom and security through franchising," Mohr said.

Real Freedom: Why Franchises Are Worth Considering and How They Can Be Used For Building Wealth is now available on Amazon.

Media Contact: Gregory Mohr, 3617726401, greg@franchisemaven.com

View original content:

SOURCE Franchise Maven