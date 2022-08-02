Ricoh enables more business opportunities for offset and digital printers with new RICOH Pro VC70000e

Latest inkjet advancement empowers organizations to overcome paper supply challenges and bring in new business

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced the launch of RICOH Pro VC70000e, the newest model within its award-winning continuous feed portfolio. This latest addition boasts advanced hardware, software and workflow enhancements including Ricoh's proprietary undercoating technology, which allows printers to produce photo books, luxury catalogs, and more with the sharpness and precision required for such high-end applications. With this platform, offset and digital printers can take on more jobs, because they can now support a broader substrate range without sacrificing quality or performance thanks to Ricoh's optional undercoating process.

The Ricoh Pro VC70000e is the latest addition to Ricoh’s award-winning continuous feed portfolio. (PRNewswire)

The Pro VC70000e is field-upgradeable and interchangeable with existing VC70000 models. This lowers barriers and costs of entry for existing continuous feed customers who want to broaden their application set, a direct result of feedback Ricoh has received from its customer base. For offset printers, this model eases concerns of making the inkjet transition due to its undercoating technology, which enables printing on a broader range of substrates.

The Pro VC70000e is the latest generation of the Pro VC70000 portfolio that features multiple print quality and productivity enhancements including business intelligence capabilities via RICOH Supervisor™ along with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) benefits. Information can be collected directly from users' workflow to discover patterns that power smarter printers. The feedback loop is continuous, helping drive even stronger customer relationships, due to a more accurate and efficient process.

"We are seeing a significant increase in the demand for the marketing and printing services our customers provide. The RICOH Pro VC70000e helps those customers uncover new routes to revenue and overcome challenges they are experiencing resulting from paper supply shortages and other economic hurdles," said Mike Herold, Director, Global Marketing, Ricoh USA, Inc. "The original Pro VC70000's patented dryer technology opened doors to new opportunities due to its inkjet quality, and this new model is the next phase of our ongoing evolution to deliver best-in-class inkjet innovations. We built a one-of-a-kind platform that opens doors to new business opportunities with high-end luxury applications that require next-level print quality."

The Pro VC70000e is available now.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services, information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo , Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2022 , Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,758 billion yen (approx. 14.5 billion USD ).

