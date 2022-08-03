Caprice Capital Partners, LLC provides Acquisition Financing to Dance Entertainment Company

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprice Capital Partners, LLC recently underwrote, agented, and served as a sole lender on a 1st lien term loan for Break The Floor Productions ("Break The Floor" or the "Company"). Caprice partnered with Geyser Holdings on its purchase of the Company.

Russell Geyser, Geyser Holdings' founder commented: "The Caprice team was a pleasure to work with and we are extremely pleased to have their support as a growth-minded financing partner for the Company. Caprice's ability to execute with certainty under a tight timeline was instrumental."

Founded in 1999, by a dance industry veteran, Break The Floor is a dance entertainment company providing touring productions, dance workshops, photo and video production, events and apparel. With a broad reach of over 300K+ dancers annually, Break The Floor is one of the preeminent dance entertainment companies in the nation. Break The Floor is the industry standard for dance entertainment and produces ~140 live touring dance conventions and competitions annually catering to different dance styles and skill levels for dancers aged 4 through 18.

Jon Finch, Partner at Caprice commented: "We are excited to partner with Geyser Holdings and Break The Floor in its next phase of growth as a leading dance entertainment company in North America." Robert Choi , Vice President at Caprice, added "Geyser Holdings will provide value-added financial and strategic operational expertise."

About Caprice Capital Partners

Caprice Capital Partners, LLC is a Los Angeles based, relationship-driven private investment firm focused on providing tailored debt and non-control equity solutions to entrepreneurial, non-sponsor backed companies in the lower middle market.

Caprice partners with founder-owners as well as independent sponsors and search funds to support buyout, growth, and recapitalization initiatives. Caprice is most effective with shareholders and management teams that are seeking true partnership and better alignment from their non-control capital partners, particularly given the strategic nature and often complex and time-constrained circumstances of the transaction.

Caprice is industry-agnostic and situation-specific, often providing solutions to companies at or near an inflection point. Caprice tends to be the sole lender providing a capital solution between $5-$50 million to companies with at least $2 million of EBITDA.

Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth served as Caprice's legal counsel on the transaction.

