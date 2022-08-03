Digital Robotic Technology for Knee Replacement Surgery Available for Duly Health and Care Patients

State-of-the-Art Solution uses Data Tailored to each Patient's Anatomy
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As more people seek ways to stay active, healthy, and mobile, Duly Health and Care today announced the availability of advanced digital robotic technology at Duly Surgery Center Westmont.
According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, more than one in two adults—124 million Americans over the age of 18, reported a musculoskeletal medical condition. That exceeds the next two most common health conditions: circulatory conditions (such as heart disease, stroke, and hypertension) and respiratory conditions (such as emphysema and chronic asthma).
"This is the latest technology available for us to ensure our patients are getting the very best when it comes to joint replacement surgery," said Anthony Romeo, MD, Executive Vice President and orthopedic surgeon for Duly Health and Care. "The robotic technology will help our orthopedic surgeons perform joint replacement with more precision, consistency, and accuracy resulting in better health outcomes so patients can return to the activities they enjoy."
The VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution helps surgeons perform a knee replacement with the use of data that is tailored to each patient's anatomy. It is designed to help ensure predictable results to improve health outcomes, increase mobility, and help patients recover faster.
"With the data from this technology, we will be able to correlate measurements with patient recovery and outcomes and learn more about how to continue to deliver the best care," added Dr. Romeo.
Duly Surgery Center Westmont, located at 815 Pasquinelli Drive, is an advanced Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) dedicated to providing outpatient orthopedic and spine surgery procedures. Board-certified orthopedic surgeons at the ASC are trained in the latest surgical advancements, such as total joint replacement surgeries, spine surgeries and sports medicine-related procedures. Click here to learn more about the ASC.
About Duly Health and Care
Duly Health and Care is one of the largest independent, multi-specialty physician-directed medical group in the nation with more than 1,000 primary care and specialty care physicians and more than 7,000 team members, in over 150 locations. The organization is wholly dedicated to helping all it serves flourish by challenging the expected to deliver the extraordinary in health and care.
Duly Health and Care physicians and team members support individuals in their personal health journeys each year, helping each one to meet their extraordinary potential through a holistic care delivery model designed to make health and care welcoming, simplified, and personalized.
For more information, visit www.dulyhealthandcare.com.
