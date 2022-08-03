FXLV INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges F45 Training Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.

F45 Training Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on F45's statements leading up to and after the company July 2021 IPO.

Specifically, in connection with F45's IPO the company promoted the rapid scalability of its business model as helping to promote the success of its franchisees. In addition, as recently as May 16, 2022, F45 Training assured investors that it had secured a $250 million line of credit that it could extend to franchisees to secure its target of 1,000 new studio openings in 2022.

Doubts about F45's representations emerged on July 26, 2022, when F45 announced that: (1) 2022 net studio openings would be more than 50% less that promised (i.e. between 350 and 450 vs. 1,000); (2) the $250 million credit line "will not be available," (3) its CEO (Adam Gilchrist) left his position more than a month beforehand (on June 24, 2022); and, (4) it is firing approximately 110 employees.

This news sent the price of F45 shares crashing 61% lower on July 27, 2022.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether F45 misled investors about the scalability of its model and whether there was actual $250 million in committed funding available for franchisees," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in F45 and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding F45 should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

