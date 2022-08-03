Modern Health Expands its Leadership Team with Appointment of Tableau Executive Jesse Calderon as CTO

First mental health technology company to publish peer-review study demonstrating quality of global provider network and associated positive clinical outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health , a leading workplace mental health platform supporting enterprises globally, announced the appointment of industry veteran and former Tableau executive Jesse Calderon as Chief Technology Officer to oversee the company's technology organization and further scale the platform to provide high quality, clinically rigorous care across the globe. His appointment comes on the heels of another strong quarter as Modern Health became the first mental health technology company to publish a peer-reviewed study on the quality of their global provider network. The study demonstrated that a patient's confidence in a provider's ability to help is equally strong for certified coaches and licensed therapists and that these relationships contributed to improvements in well-being, underscoring the strength of the company's provider network.

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches and licensed therapists, all available in a single app.

Technology has been critical to increasing access to mental health care, evidenced by the growing engagement with virtual therapy, coaching, and digital tools. Modern Health recently launched its Global Insights Playbook which underscores the importance of multiple modalities of care for global workforces. Specifically, Modern Health members in Canada, Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands have higher utilization of self-guided digital tools and Modern Health Circles than Modern Health users in other countries.

As technology continues to be a crucial component to mental health care and support, Calderon will leverage nearly two decades of software development experience and leadership to help Modern Health advance its innovations. Before joining Modern Health, Calderon served as the senior vice president of Tableau, leading key engineering and product functions during critical periods at the company, including their $16 billion acquisition by Salesforce. Before Tableau, he also held leadership roles at SAP and Business Objects. Other strategic hires made include Sam Hanna, Ph.D. who has joined as Modern Health's Vice President of Professional Services to establish a function that advises on services and solutions for its growing customer base.

"As an engineer by trade, I've always been interested in building innovative products that disrupt the status quo. Modern Health is transforming an industry that has long been riddled with discriminatory obstacles and red tape," said Jesse Calderon, CTO of Modern Health. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Modern Health's exceptional business and clinical leaders to transform and define the future of the mental health care industry. Modern Health has set a high standard for enterprise mental health care, and in this role, I look forward to building upon that so we can continue to evolve the platform."

Modern Health's latest peer-reviewed study evaluates the therapeutic alliance or relationship between an individual and provider and its impact on well-being, building upon years of psychological research related to mental health care. Key findings from the study published in the Journal of Technology in Behavioral Science , include:

90% of Modern Health members were confident in their certified coach or licensed therapist's ability to help them and work on agreed upon goals

Members with elevated depression scores experienced an average 76% increase in their well-being after one-to-one care

58% of Modern Health members who started care with depressive symptoms experienced clinical recovery after one session with a certified coach

Stronger therapeutic alliance predicted greater improvements in well-being

"What is becoming more and more apparent is that telehealth is not only here to stay, but it's effective," said Sara Sagui-Henson, Ph.D., Modern Health's Research Scientist. "Our research demonstrates the strength of the provider-patient relationship during virtual care, and the opportunity we have to build on this flexibility and offer different modalities of support. We saw that coaching and therapy in a virtual setting can result in strong improvements of well-being if there is a strong member-provider relationship, which is why it's important to provide a variety of options of care so patients can make the best decision for themselves based on their clinical needs."

Furthering its mission of destigmatizing mental health, Modern Health recently announced four-time Grand Slam winner and Modern Health's Chief Community Health Advocate, Naomi Osaka , as the opening keynote speaker for its virtual global industry conference Elevate taking place Sept. 7-8, 2022. It also kicked off its Women's Tennis Association (WTA) partnership with the launch of the first installment of its five part video series "The Real Me '' profiling tennis champion Sloane Stephens and her journey with mental health.

For more information about Modern Health, visit modernhealth.com .

About Modern Health

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches, and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. Modern Health empowers employers to lead the charge in acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, destigmatizing the conversation, and increasing accessibility of mental health services for all.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health incorporates evidence-based psychology principles and seamless technology to serve the needs of companies globally. Headquartered in San Francisco, Modern Health has raised more than $172 million from Founders Fund, Battery Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Afore Capital, MGV, Frederic Kerrest (co-founder of Okta), and 01 Advisors.

