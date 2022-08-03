LONDON and BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum is thrilled to be recognised yet again as a Best Company to Work For in 2022 and receive a 2 Star accreditation for "Outstanding" levels of workplace engagement.

Momentum named a Best Company to work for with “outstanding” levels of workplace engagement (PRNewswire)

This accolade is a testament to the work Momentum has put into boosting its company culture and employee engagement levels over the past year. These efforts have paid off, with Momentum surpassing its 2021 Best Companies score for "Very Good" levels of workplace engagement.

Key initiatives the company has launched in the last 12 months include a four-day week trial, monthly in-person social events, clear career progression pathways, an ESG committee, and a Flexa-accredited flexitime policy that allows employees to work in a way that suits them.

"We are beyond delighted to be recognized as an Outstanding employer," said Alisha Lyndon, founder and CEO of Momentum. "We have always strived to be a safe and supportive workplace that truly values its people, so to be on the Best Companies to Work For league table is a real honor."

Momentum is guided by five values that inform its work and culture: Extreme ownership, Proactivity, Entrepreneurialism, Realism, and Teamwork (XPERT). These values create a foundation of trust and transparency that is valued hugely by employees.

"Attracting and retaining talent is incredibly important to us and the Best Companies accolade is another way we are showing potential recruits that we really care about our people – and more importantly, that our people are happy and engaged," said Rhian Price, People Director, Momentum.

Best Companies rates organizations' workplace engagement using a unique scoring system and employee survey. Momentum has placed somewhere in the region of 697-738 out of 1000 to achieve its Outstanding score. More details, including which categories Momentum leads in, will be released on 19 August at the Best Companies Live event in Media City, London.

Media contact: alexandra.koenig@wearemomentum.com, +44 203 858 0808

Momentum Logo (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Momentum, the global growth consultancy