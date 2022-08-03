QuinStreet Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and 2022 Results

FYQ4 revenue of $146 .5MM, a decrease of only 3% year-over-year

Insurance client revenue stabilized in FYQ4

Non-Insurance revenue was 56% of total and grew 26% YoY in FYQ4

Repurchased 1.7M shares of common stock in FYQ4

Solidly cash flow positive, with a strong balance sheet

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Company reported revenue of $146.5 million, a decrease of 3% year-over-year.

GAAP net loss for the fiscal fourth quarter was $4.9 million, or ($0.09) per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $2.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal fourth quarter was $5.1 million.

For fiscal year 2022, the Company reported revenue of $582.1 million, an increase of 1% year-over-year.

GAAP net loss for fiscal year 2022 was $5.2 million, or ($0.10) per share. Adjusted net income was $19.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2022 was $31.0 million.

For fiscal year 2022, the Company generated $28.7 million in operating cash flow and closed the year with $96.4 million in cash and equivalents and no bank debt.

"Fiscal Q4 played out pretty much as expected," commented Doug Valenti, CEO of QuinStreet. "Our team executed well in a complicated environment. Auto Insurance client vertical results were generally flat with February and March, while non-insurance client verticals grew at a strong double-digit rate year-over-year. We remained nicely adjusted EBITDA and cash flow positive, with a strong balance sheet.

Looking ahead, we expect Auto Insurance to essentially bounce along a bottom for the next couple of quarters - our fiscal Q1 and Q2 - as carriers continue the re-rating process. We expect a positive inflection in Auto Insurance beginning in January as 1) carrier combined ratios reset for the new calendar year and 2) consumer shopping for insurance increases in response to higher rates.

We expect our non-insurance client verticals to continue to grow at strong double-digit rates throughout the new fiscal year.

Overall, we expect revenue and adjusted EBITDA results for full fiscal 2023 to be at least flat to fiscal 2022. We will, of course, update our outlook for the full year as the year progresses.

For fiscal Q1, we expect revenue to be between $135 and $140 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $3.0 and $3.4 million.

We expect to remain adjusted EBITDA and cash flow positive throughout fiscal 2023, and to maintain our strong balance sheet.

An update on our share re-purchase or buyback. We bought back 1.7 million shares of our stock or approximately 3% of the shares outstanding last quarter for a total of $17 million."

Conference Call Today at 2:00 p.m. PT

The Company will host a conference call and corresponding live webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT. To access the conference call dial +1 800-207-0148 (domestic) or +1 323-701-0170 (international) and use the passcode 462709. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the call by dialing +1 888-203-1112 (domestic) or +1 719-457-0820 (international) and using the passcode 9611610. The webcast of the conference call will be available live and via replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.quinstreet.com .

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions of Client Verticals

This release and the accompanying tables include a discussion of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per share and free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures that are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The term "adjusted EBITDA" refers to a financial measure that we define as net (loss) income less provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, interest and other expense, net, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on divestitures of businesses, net, contingent consideration adjustment, litigation settlement expense, tax settlement expense, and restructuring costs. The term "adjusted net income" refers to a financial measure that we define as net (loss) income adjusted for amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on divestitures of businesses, net, contingent consideration adjustment, litigation settlement expense, tax settlement expense, and restructuring costs, net of estimated taxes. The term "adjusted diluted net income per share" refers to a financial measure that we define as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The term "free cash flow" refers to a financial measure that we define as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures and internal software development costs. The term "normalized free cash flow" refers to free cash flow less changes in operating assets and liabilities. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. In addition, our definition of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per share and free cash flow and normalized free cash flow may not be comparable to the definitions as reported by other companies.

We believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share are relevant and useful information because they provide us and investors with additional measurements to analyze the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful to us and investors because (i) we seek to manage our business to a level of adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, (ii) it is used internally by us for planning purposes, including preparation of internal budgets; to allocate resources; to evaluate the effectiveness of operational strategies and capital expenditures as well as the capacity to service debt, (iii) it is a key basis upon which we assess our operating performance, (iv) it is one of the primary metrics investors use in evaluating Internet marketing companies, (v) it is a factor in determining compensation, (vi) it is an element of certain financial covenants under our historical borrowing arrangements, and (vii) it is a factor that assists investors in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. In addition, we believe adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts, ratings agencies and other interested parties in our industry as a measure of financial performance, debt-service capabilities and as a metric for analyzing company valuations.

We use adjusted EBITDA as a key performance measure because we believe it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), tax positions (such as the impact of changes in effective tax rates or fluctuations in permanent differences or discrete quarterly items), non-recurring charges, certain other items that we do not believe are indicative of core operating activities (such as litigation settlement expense, tax settlement expense, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain or loss on divestitures of businesses, contingent consideration adjustment, restructuring costs and other income and expense) and the non-cash impact of depreciation expense, amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense.

With respect to our adjusted EBITDA guidance, the Company is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation without unreasonable efforts to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain items such as taxes, and income and expense from changes in fair value of contingent consideration from acquisitions. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable and potentially significant impact on future GAAP financial results, and, as such, we also believe that any reconciliations provided would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share are useful to us and investors because they present an additional measurement of our financial performance, taking into account depreciation, which we believe is an ongoing cost of doing business, but excluding the impact of certain non-cash expenses (stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, and contingent consideration adjustment), non-recurring charges and certain other items that we do not believe are indicative of core operating activities. We believe that analysts and investors use adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in our industry.

Free cash flow is useful to investors and us because it represents the cash that our business generates from operations, before taking into account cash movements that are non-operational, and is a metric commonly used in our industry to understand the underlying cash generating capacity of a company's financial model. Normalized free cash flow is useful as it removes the fluctuations in operating assets and liabilities that occur in any given quarter due to the timing of payments and cash receipts and therefore helps investors understand the underlying cash flow of the business as a quarterly metric and the cash flow generation potential of the business model. We believe that analysts and investors use free cash flow multiples as a metric for analyzing company valuations in our industry.

We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP is provided in the accompanying tables.

FY2020 results in our Education Client Vertical include revenue from US, (historically) Brazil, and India. Revenue in our Financial Services Client Vertical includes Auto Insurance (auto, home, motorcycle, and small business), Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Personal Loans, Credit Cards, Banking, and (historically) Mortgage. Revenue in our Other Client Vertical includes Home Services and (historically) B2B. In fiscal Q3 2020, we divested our B2B client vertical and Brazil operations. In fiscal Q4 2020, we divested our Mortgage business. In fiscal Q1 2021, we divested our Education business.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release and its attachments contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "estimate", "will", "believe", "expect", "intend", "outlook", "potential", "promises" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include the statements in quotations from management in this press release, as well as any statements regarding the Company's anticipated financial results, growth and strategic and operational plans. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain and increase client marketing spend; the Company's ability, whether within or outside the Company's control, to maintain and increase the number of visitors to its websites and to convert those visitors and those to its third-party publishers' websites into client prospects in a cost-effective manner; the Company's exposure to data privacy and security risks; the impact from risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath; the impact of changes in industry standards and government regulation including, but not limited to investigation or enforcement activities of the Federal Trade Commission and other regulatory agencies; the impact of changes in our business, our industry, and the current economic and regulatory climate on the Company's quarterly and annual results of operations; the Company's ability to compete effectively against others in the online marketing and media industry both for client budget and access to third-party media; the Company's ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and the impact from risks relating to counterparties on the Company's business. More information about potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Additional information will also be set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, which will be filed with the SEC. The Company does not intend and undertakes no duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Investor Contact:

Erica Abrams

(415) 297-5864

ir@quinstreet.com

QUINSTREET, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





June 30,



June 30,



2022



2021 Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 96,439



$ 110,318 Accounts receivable, net



81,429





87,928 Prepaid expenses and other assets



4,924





7,930 Total current assets



182,792





206,176 Property and equipment, net



9,311





6,849 Operating lease right-of-use assets



6,801





10,983 Goodwill



121,141





117,833 Other intangible assets, net



49,696





59,177 Deferred tax assets, noncurrent



44,220





43,336 Other assets, noncurrent



5,948





5,161 Total assets

$ 419,909



$ 449,515 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 42,410



$ 45,231 Accrued liabilities



54,459





57,650 Deferred revenue



341





33 Other liabilities



12,369





12,697 Total current liabilities



109,579





115,611 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



3,858





8,545 Other liabilities, noncurrent



20,472





30,211 Total liabilities



133,909





154,367 Stockholders' equity:













Common stock



53





54 Additional paid-in capital



316,422





320,315 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(261)





(255) Accumulated deficit



(30,214)





(24,966) Total stockholders' equity



286,000





295,148 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 419,909



$ 449,515

QUINSTREET, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Fiscal Year Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net revenue

$ 146,502



$ 151,198



$ 582,099



$ 578,487

Cost of revenue (1)



134,742





132,623





528,368





507,956

Gross profit



11,760





18,575





53,731





70,531

Operating expenses: (1)































Product development



6,911





4,568





21,906





19,344

Sales and marketing



3,269





2,688





11,042





10,991

General and administrative



3,742





6,339





25,501





26,270

Operating (loss) income



(2,162)





4,980





(4,718)





13,926

Interest income



3





—





10





39

Interest expense



(258)





(349)





(1,075)





(1,296)

Other (expense) income, net



(30)





(35)





21





16,660

(Loss) income before income taxes



(2,447)





4,596





(5,762)





29,329

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes



(2,495)





(1,225)





514





(5,774)

Net (loss) income

$ (4,942)



$ 3,371



$ (5,248)



$ 23,555



































Net (loss) income per share:































Basic

$ (0.09)



$ 0.06



$ (0.10)



$ 0.44

Diluted

$ (0.09)



$ 0.06



$ (0.10)



$ 0.43



































Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share:

Basic



54,342





53,702





54,339





53,166

Diluted



54,342





55,473





54,339





55,129





































































(1) Cost of revenue and operating expenses include stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of revenue

$ 2,896



$ 1,991



$ 7,475



$ 8,997

Product development



1,078





571





2,575





2,339

Sales and marketing



901





563





2,378





2,459

General and administrative



1,741





1,317





6,078





5,838



QUINSTREET, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Fiscal Year Ended

June 30,



June 30,

2022



2021



2022



2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities



























Net (loss) income $ (4,942)



$ 3,371



$ (5,248)



$ 23,555 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net

cash provided by operating activities:



























Depreciation and amortization

4,302





4,191





16,961





16,201 Provision for (benefit from) sales returns and

doubtful accounts receivable

202





12





581





(341) Stock-based compensation

6,616





4,442





18,506





19,633 Revaluation adjustment of contingent liability

(3,624)





—





(926)





— Non-cash lease expense

(291)





(238)





(1,043)





(816) Deferred income taxes

2,028





1,145





(791)





5,408 Gain on divestitures of businesses, net

—





—





—





(16,615) Other adjustments, net

125





60





482





741 Changes in assets and liabilities:



























Accounts receivable

(4,229)





(5,608)





5,543





(20,063) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,409





608





3,003





5,955 Other assets, noncurrent

121





91





(788)





(173) Accounts payable

2,564





5,544





(2,885)





6,558 Accrued liabilities

3,153





848





(5,031)





10,612 Deferred revenue

257





(54)





308





(40) Net cash provided by operating activities

7,691





14,412





28,672





50,615 Cash Flows from Investing Activities



























Capital expenditures

(466)





(602)





(2,842)





(1,969) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(797)





—





(1,797)





(49,304) Internal software development costs

(1,188)





(793)





(4,672)





(3,131) Proceeds from divestitures of businesses, net of cash

divested

—





—





—





21,947 Purchases of equity investment

—





—





—





(4,000) Other investing activities

—





—





86





— Net cash used in investing activities

(2,451)





(1,395)





(9,225)





(36,457) Cash Flows from Financing Activities



























Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

582





204





1,854





4,357 Payment of withholding taxes related to release of

restricted stock, net of share settlement

(776)





(1,462)





(7,342)





(7,980) Post-closing payments and contingent consideration

related to acquisitions

(2,800)





(4,669)





(12,559)





(7,689) Stock repurchases

(15,268)





—





(15,268)





— Net cash used in financing activities

(18,262)





(5,927)





(33,315)





(11,312) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

(3)





26





(12)





(36) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash

(13,025)





7,116





(13,880)





2,810 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

beginning of period

109,478





103,217





110,333





107,523 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of

period $ 96,453



$ 110,333



$ 96,453



$ 110,333 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash to the condensed consolidated

balance sheets



























Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,439



$ 110,318



$ 96,439



$ 110,318 Restricted cash included in other assets, noncurrent

14





15





14





15 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 96,453



$ 110,333



$ 96,453



$ 110,333

QUINSTREET, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO

ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Fiscal Year Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net (loss) income

$ (4,942)



$ 3,371



$ (5,248)



$ 23,555

Amortization of intangible assets



2,808





3,024





11,581





11,870

Stock-based compensation



6,616





4,442





18,506





19,633

Acquisition and divestiture costs



2





45





519





811

Gain on divestitures of businesses,

net



—





—





—





(16,615)

Contingent consideration adjustment



(3,624)





—





(926)





—

Litigation settlement expense



(62)





231





34





231

Tax settlement expense



—





310





516





310

Restructuring costs



12





43





138





1,076

Tax impact after non-GAAP items



1,149





(2,185)





(5,627)





(4,762)

Adjusted net income

$ 1,959



$ 9,281



$ 19,493



$ 36,109



































Adjusted diluted net income per

share

$ 0.04



$ 0.17



$ 0.35



$ 0.65



































Weighted average shares used in

computing adjusted diluted net income per

share



54,934





55,473





55,481





55,129



QUINSTREET, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Fiscal Year Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2022



2021



2022



2021 Net (loss) income

$ (4,942)



$ 3,371



$ (5,248)



$ 23,555 Interest and other expense, net



285





384





1,044





1,212 Provision for (benefit from) income

taxes



2,495





1,225





(514)





5,774 Depreciation and amortization



4,302





4,191





16,961





16,201 Stock-based compensation



6,616





4,442





18,506





19,633 Acquisition and divestiture costs



2





45





519





811 Gain on divestitures of businesses,

net



—





—





—





(16,615) Contingent consideration adjustment



(3,624)





—





(926)





— Litigation settlement expense



(62)





231





34





231 Tax settlement expense



—





310





516





310 Restructuring costs



12





43





138





1,076 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 5,084



$ 14,242



$ 31,030



$ 52,188

QUINSTREET, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY

OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

AND NORMALIZED FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Fiscal Year Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2022



2021



2022



2021 Net cash provided by operating

activities

$ 7,691



$ 14,412



$ 28,672



$ 50,615 Capital expenditures



(466)





(602)





(2,842)





(1,969) Internal software development costs



(1,188)





(793)





(4,672)





(3,131) Free cash flow

$ 6,037



$ 13,017



$ 21,158



$ 45,515 Changes in operating assets and

liabilities



(3,275)





(1,428)





(150)





(2,848) Normalized free cash flow

$ 2,762



$ 11,589



$ 21,008



$ 42,667

QUINSTREET, INC.

DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUE

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of Modernize, Inc. to increase the

scale and capabilities in the home services client vertical. In addition, the Company divested its former education

client vertical to narrow its focus to the best performing businesses and market opportunities. As a result of these

activities, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company updated its reporting structure which resulted in

two client verticals: financial services and home services, which was applied on a retrospective basis. All remaining

businesses that are not significant enough for separate reporting are included in other revenue. The following table

presents the Company's net revenue disaggregated by vertical:





Three Months Ended



Fiscal Year Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net revenue:































Financial Services

$ 100,762



$ 112,168



$ 417,110



$ 426,819

Home Services



44,295





36,937





158,805





134,538

Other Revenue



1,445





2,093





6,184





5,543

Divested Business



—





—





—





11,587

Total net revenue

$ 146,502



$ 151,198



$ 582,099



$ 578,487



View original content:

SOURCE QuinStreet, Inc.