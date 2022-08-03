XT.com Lists INRT (INRT) With USDT Trading Pair

SINGAPORE, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com, the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, is thrilled to announce its upcoming listing of INRT (INRT) token with USDT trading pair. The token will be listed with high liquidity on the platform where everyone is encouraged to trade.

For both XT users and INRT community members, the listing is scheduled to go live in the exchange's Main Zone (DeFi) on August 3, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC).

The listing is dedicated to allowing users to trade the token at all times, hassle-free. The listing also encourages newcomers to seamlessly trade INRT/USDT for the first time. Moreover, there is no limitation as to how many users can trade the token when it goes live. All the traders are welcome to make the most of their trading experience by trading INRT/USDT.

The INRT token functions primarily as a utility currency within the INRT ecosystem of digital assets, created to unite the world through blockchain. The main function of the INRT token is to serve as the true currency to empower the clubbing industry by harnessing blockchain technology. In addition to its endless functionalities, the token can be staked, traded, and mined.

With this new listing, traders can go ahead and deposit their crypto assets on August 2, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC) in preparation for trading. Meanwhile, on August 4, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC), the withdrawal section will be available for participants who participate in trading the token.

Jonathan Shih, the Head of MEA (Middle East & Africa) at XT.com, said, "Our cooperation with INRT gives us great pleasure to have its INRT token listed on our platform. This ignites us to further help in reshaping the clubbing industry by listing tokens that have a mission to supercharge and power the innovations of the clubbing industry, and aid traders in terms of better and hassle-free trading of the INRT token."

About INRT (INRT)

INRT (INRT) is an open-source cryptocurrency company that focuses on reshaping the clubbing industry through blockchain technology. To fulfill its mission, the company has created a world-class utility with heightened security to power the clubbing industry and connect people together in a holistic manner.

Moreover, the company is constantly building its platform with innovative blockchain-oriented features, including fast transaction processing using the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), easy booking, a secure wallet, and many other features that the company is proactively working on for its users.

Website: https://inrt.info/

About XT.com

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.com is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.com now serves more than 4.5 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, and 30+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with a NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.com.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

