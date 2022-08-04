Bow River Capital Raises $590 Million for Its Third Private Equity Fund

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, announced the successful close of its third private equity fund, Bow River Private Equity Fund III LP (Fund III), at $590 million. The fund was oversubscribed, exceeding its target of $500 million. Fund III benefitted from strong support from both existing and new investors.

"We are pleased by our limited partners' support of Fund III and are excited to work with such a highly respected group of investors. Access to alternative asset investing is more readily available than ever and we are fortunate to have the trust of our limited partners," said Greg Hiatrides, Managing Director and Head of Bow River Capital Private Equity.

Like its predecessor fund, Fund III will continue to invest in human capital-centric middle market businesses throughout the United States in industrial services, healthcare services, and business services, with a primary focus in the Rodeo Region. Bow River Capital targets majority partnerships with industry leading management teams operating critical outsourced services businesses in high-growth end markets.

Perkins Coie served as legal advisor to Bow River Capital in the formation of Fund III. The firm did not use a placement agent.

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes: private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. In addition to its three private fund platforms, the firm manages the Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX), which provides institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates.

