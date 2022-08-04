Long View Equity To Develop Shearer Supply Industrial Project

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Long View Equity (the "Company") announced the acquisition of a 2.7 acre commercial parcel in Norman, Oklahoma that will be developed for the Company's tenant, Shearer Supply. Shearer Supply, the nation's largest American Standard AC distributor, had previously been unable to find a suitable industrial space in the low-inventory Norman submarket. Long View Equity will provide development services for the project. The design team includes local firms AC Owen, Lorg Architecture, and Kimley-Horn.

The commercial development will contain 40,000 square feet of modern industrial space, half of which will be leased to Shearer Supply. The remaining 20,000 square feet is available for lease and has seen strong interest to-date. The development will break ground in August 2022 with a Q3 2023 delivery.

Long View Equity is actively pursuing acquisition opportunities across office, industrial, and retail asset classes in major Texas markets. Daniel Campbell, Managing Director at Long View Equity, commented, "We are proud to partner with Shearer Supply on this development. Shearer has been a top-notch family-owned business since 1981. We look forward to partnering with them for years to come as they continue to expand their footprint in the U.S."

Long View Equity, LLC, founded in 2010, is an Austin, Texas based investment management company that oversees investment decisions and operations of real estate investment funds and other syndicated investment vehicles. Long View Equity's core purpose is to create long-term value for its 100+ investors by making well-thought-out investment decisions, exercising diligence in management, and continually seeking out opportunities to create value. The Company pursues strategies involving the direct acquisition of core-plus and value-added investments and has a proven 10+ year track record of operating over 50 office, retail, or industrial real estate properties located primarily in metropolitan markets in Texas.

