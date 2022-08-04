Storm Guard Continues Expansion into Lubbock

Trusted Roofing and Construction Franchise Expands Footprint Throughout Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard – an innovative and community-driven roofing and construction brand – is taking strides to expand its essential home restoration services in Lubbock and the surrounding areas. Having some of the most unpredictable and severe weather in the country, Storm Guard's services are a necessity making them the perfect market for franchise development. The newest franchise partner Cory Lemons, has worked within the private property insurance industry for the last 12 years. These jobs provided him with the expertise to handle insurance claims for roofs, siding, and all other exterior construction, as well as the benefit of using high performing products for building and restoration.

"Being raised in the area, Lubbock will always have a special place in my heart," said Lemons. "When I came across Storm Guard, I was immediately drawn to their sense of family and the commitment that they make to businesses within their local communities. I love Lubbock and I love working with the people of West Texas. I am excited to be able to offer our services and I can't wait to get started."

Since 2003, Storm Guard has been helping as many families as possible restore their homes after storms and solve problems that all property owners experience including roofing, siding, window improvements, painting, emergency tarping, and installing proper gutters. All repairs ranging from general home upgrades to storm restoration are completed with their customers' best interests in mind, with the brand taking measures to ensure their satisfaction such as alleviating the stress of dealing with insurance claims and providing high-quality work without the high cost.

"Storm Guard brings trusted roofing, siding, painting, and window and gutter service to customers," stated Shane Lynch, President of Storm Guard. "The residents of Lubbock deserve to have their homes protected by honest and reputable contractors who put integrity first. We are thrilled to add Cory Lemons to the Storm Guard family as we know he will bring trusted services to the Lubbock community."

Storm Guard is on a mission to provide exceptional restoration services to households all across the country by creating franchising opportunities. The ideal Storm Guard franchisee is driven, a good communicator, and takes immense pride in helping their community.

For more information about Storm Guard, go to https://www.stormguardrc.com/. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stormguardfranchising.com/.

About Storm Guard: Founded in 2003, Storm Guard saw the demand for a company that specializes in roofing and construction. As a single location in Minnesota, Storm Guard found themselves traveling to help local communities that were devastated by natural disasters. After responding to a hurricane in Florida in 2012, the founders saw the need for their services all over the country and decided to turn it into a franchise. Today, Storm Guard has 38 franchise locations across 17 different states. They are looking for dedicated and exceptional individuals to help continue their success throughout the nation.

