Perimeter Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales increased 31% year-to-date, with solid growth in both the Fire Safety and Specialty Products businesses

Adjusted EBITDA increased 39% year-to-date, with solid growth in both businesses

Oil Additives renamed Specialty Products to better reflect the business's current and expanding applications and end-markets

CLAYTON, Mo., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical firefighting products and services, as well as specialty products used in several end markets, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Year-to-Date 2022 Results

Net sales increased 31% to $158.7 million during the year-to-date period, as compared to $121.0 million in the prior-year period.

Net income during the year-to-date period was $45.0 million , or $0.26 per diluted share, an increase of $67.4 million from a net loss of $22.4 million , or $0.42 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 39% to $47.7 million during the year-to-date period, as compared to $34.3 million in the prior-year period.

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Net sales increased 16% to $101.0 million in the second quarter, as compared to $87.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net income during the second quarter was $7.2 million , or $0.04 per diluted share, an increase of $11.0 million from a net loss of $3.8 million , or $0.07 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to $35.7 million in the second quarter, as compared to $31.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

As previously announced, Perimeter Solutions management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 5, 2022 to discuss financial results for the second quarter 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9764 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8551 (toll).

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Perimeter's website (https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com/), accessed under the Investor Relations page. The webcast link will be made available on the Company's website prior to the start of the call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on "Events & Presentations."

A slide presentation will also be available for reference during the conference call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on "Events & Presentations."

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 (toll). The telephonic replay will be available until September 5, 2022.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions is a leading global solutions provider, providing high-quality firefighting products and specialty products used in several end markets. The Company's business is organized and managed in two reporting segments: Fire Safety and Specialty Products, formerly Oil Additives.

The Fire Safety segment consists of formulating, manufacture and sale of fire retardants and firefighting foams that assist in combating various types of fires, including wildland, structural, flammable liquids and others. Our Fire Safety segment also offers specialized equipment and services, typically in conjunction with our fire management products, to support our customers' firefighting operations. Our specialized equipment includes airbase retardant storage, mixing, and delivery equipment; mobile retardant bases; retardant ground application units; mobile foam equipment; and equipment that we custom design and manufacture to meet specific customer needs. Our service network can meet the emergency resupply needs of over 150 air tanker bases in North America, as well as many other customer locations in North America and internationally. The segment is built on the premise of superior technology, exceptional responsiveness to our customers' needs, and a "never-fail" service network. The segment sells products to government agencies and commercial customers around the world.

In June 2022, the Oil Additives segment, which produces and sells Phosphorus Pentasulfide ("P 2 S 5 "), was renamed the Specialty Products segment to better reflect the current and expanding applications for P 2 S 5 in several end markets and applications, including lubricant additives, various agricultural applications, various mining applications, and emerging electric battery technologies. Within the lubricant additive end market, currently our largest end market application, P 2 S 5 is primarily used in the production of a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates ("ZDDP"), which is considered an essential component in the formulation of engine oils with its main function to provide anti-wear protection to engine components.

Forward-looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Perimeter believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Perimeter's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Perimeter in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Perimeter undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2022



Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2021

Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2022



Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2021



















Net sales $ 100,965



$ 87,121

$ 158,723



$ 121,046 Cost of goods sold 72,423



48,840

117,050



73,814 Gross profit 28,542



38,281

41,673



47,232 Operating expenses:

















Selling, general and administrative expense 22,614



18,284

42,422



27,211 Amortization expense 13,802



13,293

27,657



26,542 Founders advisory fees - related party (20,465)



—

(80,313)



— Other operating expense 260



441

456



753 Total operating expenses 16,211



32,018

(9,778)



54,506 Operating income (loss) 12,331



6,263

51,451



(7,274) Other expense (income):

















Interest expense, net 12,142



8,035

22,638



15,886 (Gain) loss on contingent earn-out (9,398)



2,763

(9,398)



2,763 Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 3,156



(540)

4,036



2,258 Other (income) expense, net (200)



(44)

(35)



(318) Total other expense, net 5,700



10,214

17,241



20,589 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,631



(3,951)

34,210



(27,863) Income tax benefit 592



103

10,824



5,486 Net income (loss) 7,223



(3,848)

45,034



(22,377) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:

















Foreign currency translation adjustments (16,371)



562

(16,245)



(404) Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (9,148)



$ (3,286)

$ 28,789



$ (22,781) Earnings (loss) per share:

















Basic $ 0.04



$ (0.07)

$ 0.28



$ (0.42) Diluted $ 0.04



$ (0.07)

$ 0.26



$ (0.42) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:

















Basic 162,917,478



53,045,510

161,591,704



53,045,510 Diluted 177,059,844



53,045,510

175,734,070



53,045,510

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets (Unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,502

$ 225,554 Accounts receivable, net 68,458

24,319 Inventories 123,065

110,087 Income tax receivable 25,608

816 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,763

14,161 Total current assets 349,396

374,937 Property, plant, and equipment, net 59,155

62,247 Goodwill 1,031,219

1,041,325 Customer lists, net 730,339

753,459 Technology and patents, net 239,043

247,368 Tradenames, net 96,960

100,005 Other assets, net 1,992

2,219 Total assets $ 2,508,104

$ 2,581,560 Liabilities and Shareholders Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 42,967

$ 27,469 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 22,876

19,025 Founders advisory fees payable - related party 27,116

53,547 Deferred revenue 5,387

445 Total current liabilities 98,346

100,486 Long-term debt 664,696

664,128 Deferred income taxes 304,993

298,633 Founders advisory fees payable - related party 191,031

312,242 Redeemable preferred shares 99,312

96,867 Redeemable preferred shares - related party 3,215

3,699 Other non-current liabilities 12,643

22,195 Total liabilities 1,374,236

1,498,250 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Ordinary shares, $1 nominal value per share; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 163,234,542 and 157,237,435 shares issued; 162,637,029 and 157,237,435 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 163,235

157,237 Treasury shares, at cost; 597,513 shares at June 30, 2022 and no shares at December 31, 2021 (5,008)

— Additional paid-in capital 1,690,812

1,670,033 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,380)

(7,135) Accumulated deficit (691,791)

(736,825) Total shareholders' equity 1,133,868

1,083,310 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,508,104

$ 2,581,560

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited)



Successor



Predecessor

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss) $ 45,034



$ (22,377) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:







Founders advisory fees - related party (change in accounting fair value) (80,313)



— Depreciation and amortization expense 33,086



30,381 Interest and payment-in-kind on preferred shares 3,268



— Share-based compensation 12,465



— Deferred income taxes 7,648



2,242 Amortization of deferred financing costs 793



1,621 Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up 27,315



— (Gain) loss on contingent earn-out (9,398)



2,763 Unrealized loss on foreign currency 4,036



2,258 Loss on disposal of assets 9



— Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







Accounts receivable (44,477)



(37,994) Inventories (41,431)



(19,472) Income tax receivable (24,778)



(5,848) Prepaid expenses and current other assets 7,301



4,761 Other assets —



229 Accounts payable 15,834



26,263 Deferred revenue 4,991



6,415 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,789



(1,559) Founders advisory fees - related party (cash settled) (53,547)



— Other liabilities 24



(199) Net cash used in operating activities (89,351)



(10,516) Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment (4,006)



(3,507) Purchase price adjustment under Business Combination Agreement (1,638)



— Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired —



(6,264) Net cash used in investing activities (5,644)



(9,771) Cash flows from financing activities:







Ordinary shares repurchased (5,008)



— Proceeds from exercise of warrants 529



— Proceeds from revolving credit facility —



7,500 Repayments of revolving credit facility —



(3,000) Repayments of long-term debt —



(2,808) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,479)



1,692 Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents (578)



158 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (100,052)



(18,437) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 225,554



22,478 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 125,502



$ 4,041 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest $ 17,919



$ 14,266 Cash paid for income taxes $ 6,572



$ 946 Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Liability portion of founders advisory fees - related party reclassified to additional paid in capital $ 13,783



$ —

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

The computation of adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items in a balanced manner. These items include (i) expenses related to the Business Combination, (ii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iii) stock compensation expense, (iv) non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold, (v) contingent future payment related to an acquired business, (vi) management fees related to the services provided by SK Capital Partners IV-A, L.P. and SK Capital Partners IV-B, L.P (collectively, the "Sponsor") when acting in a management capacity and (vii) unrealized foreign currency loss (gain). To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S.GAAP measure used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter's financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands).



Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2022



Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2021

Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2022



Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2021 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 6,631



$ (3,951)

$ 34,210



$ (27,863) Depreciation and amortization 16,715



15,235

33,086



30,381 Interest and financing expense 12,142



8,040

22,638



15,891 Founders advisory fees - related party (20,465)



—

(80,313)



— Non-recurring expenses 1 2,144



8,660

3,620



8,950 Share-based compensation expense 6,741



—

12,465



— Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2 18,016



—

27,315



— (Gain) loss on contingent earn-out (9,398)



2,763

(9,398)



2,763 Management fees 3 —



313

—



625 Contingent future payments 4 —



625

—



1,250 Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 3,156



(540)

4,036



2,258 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,682



$ 31,145

$ 47,659



$ 34,255 Net sales $ 100,965



$ 87,121

$ 158,723



$ 121,046

























(1) Adjustment to reflect non-recurring professional fees and integration costs including expenses related to the business combination with Perimeter Solutions. (2) Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold in connection with the business combination with Perimeter Solutions.. The inventory acquired received a purchase accounting step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the cost. (3) Adjustment to reflect fees pertaining to services provided by the Sponsor when acting in a management capacity on strategic and other non-operational matters which do not represent expenses incurred in the normal course of our operations. These fees did not continue following the closing of the business combination. (4) Adjustment to reflect deferred consideration paid with respect to a 2019 acquisition.

