AWARD-WINNING CINCORO TEQUILA LAUNCHES NEW LIFE WELL PLAYED ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN NATIONALLY

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning and fast-growing Cincoro Tequila today introduced its national advertising campaign, featuring the brand's five co-founders and its stunning bottle. Launched in 2019 by NBA owners Jeanie Buss of the Lakers, Wes Edens of the Bucks, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Celtics, and Michael Jordan of the Hornets, the ultra-smooth, naturally rich tequila continues to innovate to redefine luxury tequila. In just three years, Cincoro has sold 1.5 million bottles nationally and has won 23 awards in accredited spirits competitions.

The advertising campaign showcases the authentic story behind the luxury brand and underscores the "Life Well Played" brand platform, positioning Cincoro as the ultimate trophy for earned victories. The campaign features celebratory vignettes of the founders and the voiceover of Cincoro CEO Ms. Fazzalari stating, "When you create a tequila with friends this driven, average isn't even possible."

"This campaign embodies our essence of winning, namely our desire to create the finest, most delicious tequila. That's what we've done with Cincoro," added Ms. Fazzalari. "My co-founders and I are passionate about the quality of Cincoro. To this day, we taste test every batch we create to ensure total quality and extraordinary flavor.

"You never forget your first taste of Cincoro. We thank our loyal Cincoro customers and can't wait for all their friends and family to have their first taste," added Ms. Fazzalari.

Computer-generated imagery (CGI) was utilized to digitally create both the flowing liquid of the tequila, as well as the formation of Cincoro's uniquely designed bottle. Each of the bottle's five sides, symbolic of the five founders, reveals an embedded image of one of the founders with an acknowledgement of their respective victories. The creative culminates with a wink and a nod to co-founder Michael Jordan's celebratory nature, with footage from the 2020 ESPN and Netflix documentary, The Last Dance.

"Cincoro is about chilling and enjoying the moment with your friends. That's how we make it, and that's how we enjoy it," said co-founder Michael Jordan. "Cincoro is special to me because of the friendships we've established around designing it, experiencing it, and tasting it."

In addition to 30-, 15- and six-second versions of the commercial for digital and social media, the campaign includes luxury print, spectacular out of home (OOH) advertising and e-commerce. The media plan includes streaming digital sites such as YouTube, partnerships with DraftKings and ReserveBar, social media on Facebook and Instagram, print across M. Shanken Communications, Modern Luxury Media and Food & Wine, and OOH executions in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York.

In July 2016, five friendly competitors met for dinner and bonded over their shared passion for tequila. After many more adventures together, this group of five founding partners set out with one mission: to create the finest tequila anyone has ever tasted. Cincoro Tequila is uniquely made with 100% Weber Blue agave from private farms in both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is hand-selected and slow-cooked in a small batch process, distilling the highland and lowland tequilas separately, before blending them together to create the Cincoro signature taste profile. This is the heart of Cincoro: a naturally rich and delicious family of tequilas that are smooth on the palate with a complex, long finish. Cincoro Tequila is a taste experience unlike any other, created to be sipped neat, but also to elevate cocktails. For more information about Cincoro, please visit www.Cincoro.com and @Cincoro.

The Cincoro family portfolio offers four luxurious, award-winning tequila expressions with SRP per 750mL bottle starting at $89.99 for Blanco, $109.99 for Reposado (aged 8 to 10 months), $149.99 for Añejo (aged 24 to 28 months) and $1,699.99 for Extra Añejo (aged 40 to 44 months).

