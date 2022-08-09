Boston Business Journal Names Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Among Most Charitable Companies in Massachusetts

Canton-based National Life Insurance Provider Honored for Local Community Contributions for Fourth Year in a Row

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Business Journal has named Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company an honoree in its annual 2022 Corporate Citizenship Awards, a recognition of the region's top corporate charitable contributors.

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Boston Mutual Life Insurance Co) (PRNewswire)

For the 4th year in a row, Boston Mutual Life is named to the Boston Business Journal Top Charitable Companies List.

The Business Journal annually publishes this list to showcase companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities – a feat that is even more important during times of turmoil and crisis, such as those we all collectively experienced throughout 2021.

"The past couple of years has presented companies and communities with many challenges, and the needs have continued to grow. It is with honor that we present our list of the Top Charitable Contributors in Massachusetts – companies who gave $100,000 or more to Mass.-based in charities in 2021. Collectively, they gave $322 million in cash contributions – a true example of the business community coming together to help those in need. We are proud to celebrate these organizations who give both money and time to make Boston a stronger and better place for all," said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones.1

This year 95 companies have qualified for the distinction by reporting at least $100,000 in cash contributions to Massachusetts-based charities last year as noted above. The honorees this year include companies from such industry sectors as financial and professional services, health care, technology, retail, and professional sports.

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, along with the other nominees, will be honored at the BBJ's 17th Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards on Thursday, September 8th at the Revere Hotel Boston Common (200 Stuart St., Boston) from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The evening will be filled with networking, making connections, and recognizing all the Charitable Contributors, the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation CEO Social Leadership Awardee and 2022 Corporate Citizenship Community Collaboration Awardees (previously our Partners of the Year).2

"We are honored to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal for the fourth year in a row on its Top Charitable Companies list," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "We are very proud of the hard work and dedication our employees have put into serving our community through our Making An Impact program. As a mutual life insurance company, giving back and being there for the communities we serve has always been a crucial part of who we are – and will continue to be a key part of our future."

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

