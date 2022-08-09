DMS and Seekr Announce New Strategic Partnership

Seekr will leverage the power of DMS' toolset to maximize advertising results and scale its global user reach

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr , an internet technology and content evaluation company, and Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of digital performance advertising solutions,today announced a multi-year agreement to support Seekr's media strategy, revenue and advertising operations across its global search advertising platform and vertical content sponsorships. The alliance will accelerate the build out and monetization of new Seekr verticals in concert with expanding its global audience and reach.

Seekr prioritizes transparency and empowers users with choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. Powered by AI and machine learning, Seekr offers the first fully transparent search engine that reimagines what web results can look like when they are free of bias or manipulation. Seekr plans to increase consumer engagement across its platforms and scale audience engagement by leveraging the power of the award-winning DMS toolset, inclusive of the DMS first-party data, expansive media reach and proprietary technologies. Global omnichannel audience engagement campaigns are currently underway with a monetization strategy set to begin in early Q4.

"DMS has the expertise to support our advertising needs and the proven ability to innovate and expand, making them the perfect partner for Seekr," said Pat Condo, Seekr founder and CEO. "The partnership represents an important step forward in Seekr's vision to provide an online experience with tools that support information transparency, connecting people with what they seek, rather than what they are served."

The partnership combines Seekr Search data with DMS brand-direct and marketplace offerings to create a targeted ad experience that offers consumers relevant content, while significantly reducing friction in the advertising ecosystem. The partnership's foundational objective is to foster a digital experience that delivers the right message to the right user at the right time, based on where they are spending their time. Seekr potentially gains access to more than 9,000 enterprise and SMB customers through the insurance, consumer finance, e-commerce and education solutions, among others, within DMS.

"Seekr's mission to provide transparency and empower user choice by streamlining access to reliable information for everyone is aligned with our goal at DMS to create intent-driven meaningful engagements between consumers and advertisers during a product or service discovery and consideration process," said DMS CEO Joe Marinucci. "DMS is excited to partner with a company that is committed to a future driven by the relevancy of a customer-driven journey."

About Seekr Technologies Inc .

Seekr is an internet technology and content evaluation company that prioritizes transparency and empowers users with choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. Powered by AI, Seekr offers the first fully transparent search engine that reimagines what web results can look like when they remove both bias and misinformation. Seekr utilizes an independent search index, sophisticated data science, and rigorous journalistic standards to determine the quality of news articles and their political lean — giving everyone access to technology that makes it easy to find trustworthy content in context.

About DMS

Digital Media Solutions, Inc . (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within the auto, home, health, and life insurance, plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution, and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com .

