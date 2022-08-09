Flatirons Asset Management Announces Scott Smith as CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatirons Asset Management ("Flatirons"), a Crosstimbers Capital Group ("Crosstimbers") subsidiary and private investment firm specializing in the sponsorship of tax-advantaged real estate offerings, announced today that Scott Smith has been named Chief Executive Officer. Smith will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and oversee the firm's operations and strategic initiatives.

Flatirons Asset Management (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to join the Flatirons team," Smith said. "What excites me most about this position is the opportunity to join and grow a brand based on integrity and transparency, core values that are shared by Crosstimbers, Flatirons' parent company. The Flatirons team has already established a successful foundation by syndicating four self-storage DST offerings in 2019 and 2020 that are exceeding expectations. I look forward to further expanding the Flatirons footprint while continuing the focus on its core values."

David Hollon, co-founder and managing partner of Crosstimbers, remarked, "We are excited to partner with such a strong industry veteran as we continue to expand the Flatirons franchise. Scott's leadership and experience will prove invaluable as Flatirons brings its next wave of DST offerings to market in the coming months. We look forward to providing both financial and operational support to his team as it continues to scale."

Smith is a seasoned senior executive with over 15 years of experience managing, structuring, and analyzing securitized alternative investments for retail investors. Prior to joining Flatirons, Smith served as managing director of capital markets for Capview Partners and senior managing director at Waypoint Residential, where he led the firm's capital raising efforts and was the lead executive for all initiatives related to investment products sold to high-net-worth investors through financial intermediaries. He also served as the president and CEO of FactRight, LLC, where he implemented growth strategies that significantly expanded the company's recognition and revenue.

Smith holds a bachelors in political science and economics from the University of Missouri at Columbia and a J.D. from the University of Missouri School of Law. He has also served on the board of directors for the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives.

About Flatirons Asset Management

Flatirons Asset Management is a private investment firm that specializes in sponsoring tax-advantaged real estate offerings, including Delaware statutory trusts. Our investment opportunities seek to provide reliable income, downside protection and upside potential through skillful management and strategic exits. https://www.flatironsam.com/

About Crosstimbers Capital Group

Crosstimbers Capital Group is a registered investment advisor which manages private equity and venture capital funds and invests on behalf of high-net-worth individuals and family offices. The firm utilizes its deep expertise to stabilize and strengthen portfolio companies as they scale and has helped to raise more than three billion dollars to support the growth of those businesses, two of which are now public. https://www.crosstimbers.com/

Contact:

Rebecca Cleary

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1462

rebecca@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flatirons Asset Management