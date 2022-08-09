InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Device for Collecting Pet Waste (JKK-112)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple, sanitary and strain-free way to collect pet waste when walking your dog," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented the POOH LOOP. My design eliminates the hassle of bending to scoop or scrape pet waste from the pavement or grass."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to capture and dispose of pet dog waste. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and collect waste from ground surfaces. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it reduces strain. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners, boarding facilities, kennels, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JKK-112, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp