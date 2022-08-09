InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Stationary Exercise Bikes (JKK-137)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an efficient way to engage in an upper- and lower-body workout simultaneously while using a stationary bike," said an inventor, from Shawnee, Kan., "so I invented THE MAX. My design could help to strengthen and tone muscles, burn calories and elevate your heart, respiratory and circulatory rates."

The patent-pending invention provides a more effective design for a stationary exercise bike. In doing so, it enables the user to exercise the lower and upper body simultaneously. As a result, it offers a more complete workout and it could help to promote a healthier lifestyle. The invention features a versatile and innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and gyms. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

