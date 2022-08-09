PROSE DEBUTS FIRST-TO-MARKET CLEAN, CUSTOM MULTI-USE STYLING GEL AND ENCOURAGES THEIR COMMUNITY TO CURL OUTSIDE THE LINES

Promoted with a national campaign starring Lauren Ridloff and co-developed with Prose's inaugural Haircare Advisory Board, the customized hair gel invites you to Curl Outside the Lines

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brooklyn-based DTC beauty-tech brand Prose launches Custom Styling Gel, the latest addition from this personalized haircare brand that offers made-to-order products tailored to each individual. This marks the first clean, yet highly efficacious custom multi-use styling gel on the market that provides endless versatility of style and adapts to your life, specific to where you live and your personal hair texture. To celebrate the launch and underscore the brand's commitment to inclusivity and personalization, Prose is introducing a new campaign, 'Curl Outside the Lines,' starring their first-ever brand ambassador, Lauren Ridloff – Curl Advocate and the first Deaf actress to play a Marvel superhero.

Specifically formulated for curls and coils – the Prose Custom Styling Gel was co-developed in Paris over four phases in partnership with industry leaders including Curl Experts Giovanni Ferrer; The Quann Sisters, Cipriana Quann & TK Wonder; Founder of Naturally Curly, Michelle Breyer; and Hairstylist and Curl Expert, Ona Diaz-Santin. Moreover, these members, along with Celebrity Hairstylist and Founder of Hair Scholars, Camille Friend, form Prose's first Haircare Advisory Board.

The Styling Gel is powered by more than 97% of ingredients from natural origin including three star ingredients Aloe Vera, Okra and Sea Moss. Each aspect of the formula was carefully crafted to ensure desired level of hold, longevity of style, and versatility of looks while infusing hair with hydration, defining curls and preventing frizz. Free from alcohol and parabens, new Custom Styling Gel delivers results without compromising on its clean formula.

'Curl Outside the Lines' debuts this week across Prose's digital platforms, digital media and soon in out-of-home advertisements with video and select campaign imagery. The creative, featuring Lauren Ridloff, depicts a variety of unique curly and coiled hairstyles, juxtaposed against bold color backgrounds representing the brand's fun, expressive nature of curling outside the lines and a world of endless haircare possibilities. In a move that celebrates Prose's core values, the brand hopes to inspire its community to push the boundaries of self-expression, celebrate the individual, and not be held back by conventional beauty standards.

"At Prose, we believe that curls have no limits and we're proud to introduce this incredible new Custom Styling Gel, specifically catered to Curly & Coily hair types," says Prose Chief Marketing Officer, Megan Streeter. "We are honored to spotlight Lauren Ridloff in this campaign - she authentically embodies our 'Curl Outside the Lines' mantra in her everyday life and is an inspiring advocate for expressing individuality, and the freedom to style and experiment. We hope this helps encourage our community to continue using their hair as a form of personal expression."

"When my hair is natural and I have the freedom to play with it, I feel most comfortable," says Actor and Activist Lauren Ridloff. "Go big, go slicked back, go braided, go crazy. I honor my hair and that is how I style it. I love my hair. My hair doesn't understand rules, doesn't understand rigidity. It isn't wild or crazy or difficult—my hair is natural. And to be natural is revolutionary. That's why I'm thrilled to work with Prose, a company that celebrates all unique personalities, hair types, and expressive freedom."

Prose is a Certified B Corporation and continues to be recognized as a pioneer of personalization and sustainability within the beauty industry, with this latest launch reiterating the importance of individuality. Prose Custom Styling Gel ($30) is available in three hold levels (Soft, Medium, Strong), comes in a range of fragrance options made-to-order for you, and is now available for purchase across the United States and Canada on Prose.com. Take the Prose Consultation to create your bespoke formula here, and follow along for Custom Styling Gel and other brand news @prose.

About Prose:

Prose is a DTC beauty-tech brand known for creating custom, made-to-order hair products to disrupt the CPG industry. Prose shattered the notion that mass retail production is the only solution. Marrying a technology driven approach with an apothecary-style concept, Prose products are made-to-order and provide the highest quality of natural ingredients. The brand is committed to sustainable operations and is Climate Neutral, a Public Benefit Corporation and a Certified B Corporation.

