TÜV Rheinland celebrates 150 years with a series of social actions

Founded in 1872 to protect workers from accidents in steam boilers, the company celebrates its anniversary by reinforcing its commitment to the people and communities where it operates.

LAS VEGAS , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a world leader in independent testing, inspection, and certification services, celebrates our anniversary by engaging in a series of social activities in the United States to give back to the community that helped it grow over the 150 years.

On August 9 , the TÜV Rheinland Cybersecurity and Functional Safety team visited the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) in N. Las Vegas, Nevada , to provide direct support for three programs that serve their veteran patients.

TÜV Rheinland will be providing a monetary donation to purchase items for female veterans in need of maternity care including diapers, wipes, bottles, bibs, and blankets. Also included will be new clothing and athletic shoes. Additional funding will also be supporting the purchase of snacks for veterans receiving infusion care as well as 24-hour RTC bus passes for veterans in need of transportation.

"We appreciate TUV Rheinland of North America supporting the veterans of Southern Nevada with their donation to help supplement the care veterans receive through our healthcare system," stated Robert K. Johnson , Chief, VA Center for Development & Civic Engagement.

"As a veteran, I believe that the future generations will help the country continue to grow and strive. It is a small token for us to give back to those who have given of themselves while also building for our future." stated Chris Koci, Executive Vice President of the Americas at TUV Rheinland.

"We truly appreciate our veterans and what they have done for our country's security and safety. Similarly, at TUV Rheinland, our cybersecurity and functional safety teams verify that products released into the market are safe to use and secure from external threats," added Rosanna Pellegrino , Vice President of Cybersecurity and Functional Safety at TUV Rheinland

