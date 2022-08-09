V2X (Formerly Vectrus) Reports Strong Second Quarter 2022 Results

Important Note: On July 5, 2022, Vectrus, Inc. closed on the merger with The Vertex Company ("the Transaction") and in connection with the closing was renamed V2X, Inc. "Reported results" reflect the contributions of Vectrus, Inc. based on results prior to the close of the Transaction, unless otherwise noted.

Vectrus Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Second quarter revenues of $498 million, up +6% Y/Y
  • Operating income (inclusive of V2X transaction expenses) of $15.0 million with a margin of 3.0%
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $24.7 million with a margin of 5.0%
  • Second quarter fully diluted EPS of $0.88; Adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.41
  • Strong second quarter operating cash flow of $46 million

Guidance:

  • The V2X merger closed on July 5, 2022, creating a more diversified company generating approximately $3.6 billion in combined pro forma annual revenue
  • Establishing second-half 2022 guidance for V2X that reflects the contributions of both Vectrus and Vertex with a total revenue range of $1.90 to $1.94 billion, an Adjusted EBITDA1 range of $140 to $150 million, and an operating cash flow range of $130 to $150 million

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) announced second quarter 2022 financial results. The second quarter 2022 results are based on Vectrus' stand-alone financial metrics for the period ended July 1, 2022, and do not include contribution from The Vertex Company.

Transaction Update

"We're excited to announce the successful combination of Vectrus and The Vertex Company, creating a larger, higher margin and more diversified, V2X," said Chuck Prow, Chief Executive Officer of V2X.  "With 14,000 employees, $3.6 billion in pro forma annual revenue, and $290 million of Adjusted EBITDA, V2X is a leader in the operational segment of the federal services market providing converged solutions throughout the mission lifecycle of our clients most critical and enduring global missions."

Prow continued, "V2X has a strong financial profile with significant free cash flow and long-term revenue visibility through several notable contract wins that are in the early stages of their lifecycle. These wins are reflected in the company's trailing twelve-month awards of approximately $6 billion, which include two recent significant awards at Vertex, the Naval Test Wing Atlantic, a seven-year program valued at $850 million, and the Air Force Global Strike Command five-year contract valued at $130 million. This also includes $600 million of awards booked at Vectrus during the quarter that were driven by expansion and increased scope on existing programs as well as follow-on contracts. The strong velocity of awards has resulted in a significant backlog of approximately $12 billion that provides solid visibility over the next several years."

"In summary, the financial and strategic attributes of V2X are compelling," added Prow. "Our integration activities are well underway and the commitment to our clients, the missions we are privileged to support, and delivering results remains our focus."

Vectrus Second Quarter Results

"Second quarter results for stand-alone Vectrus were strong, propelled by top-line performance and favorable operating cash flow," said Prow.  "During the quarter, revenue grew 6% year-over-year and 9% sequentially to $498 million. Revenue growth was driven by building on the momentum of programs in INDOPACOM and Europe, along with successful phase-in of new contracts, including the Logistics Readiness Center at Fort Benning," said Prow.  "Each day, our global team of dedicated employees execute on our core programs while also bringing innovation and technology-oriented solutions to complex challenges throughout the mission lifecycle."

"With a high-level readiness to meet the needs of our clients, the team continued its support of several important missions during the quarter, including providing the DoD with urgent and compelling services for the European Deterrence Initiative," said Prow. "We leveraged our rapid response capability and over 40-year history of operating in Europe to provide the DoD with unique services in support of this complex and ongoing mission. Additionally, achieving full operational capability on LOGCAP V Kwajalein, approximately a month and a half ahead of schedule, has helped to expand our footprint in the INDOPACOM region. Activity in the region remains robust and our position continues to expand. For example, we recently expanded our scope of responsibilities at Subic Bay in the Philippines.  This program is expected to run over the next eight years and provides strategic logistics services to the DoD.  Work content in the INDOPACOM region now represents 9% of total revenue, up 3% from last year, and positions us well to support the DoD in a full range of operations over the next ten years."

"Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was strong at $24.7 million or 5.0% margin.  Adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially $6.5 million and was driven by higher revenue volume and success on operational excellence initiatives.  We remain focused on margin improvement, and this quarter's results reflect our ability to expand earnings even as we execute on several programs in the early phases of period of performance. As we have noted in the past, LOGCAP V is generating higher revenue volume with a greater amount of material and pass-through content that has a different margin complexion. However, our teams are focused on driving program efficiencies and improving margin rates through contract add-on work while working with clients to convert certain components of work to more advantageous contract structures."

Prow concluded, "Our second quarter results demonstrate the Company's success in achieving top-line growth through increased work scope on existing programs, expansion of capabilities, broadening our geographic footprint, and adding new clients.  As we embark on the Company's new chapter as V2X, I am excited about the greater scale, market leadership, and enhanced portfolio of offerings with the Vectrus/Vertex combination."

Second quarter 2022 revenue of $498.1 million was up $27.2 million year on year.  "Revenue grew 6% year-over-year, driven by our transition to full operational capability on LOGCAP V programs in Iraq and Kuwait late last year, and INDOPACOM this year. In addition, revenue benefitted from transitioning Fort Benning and volume associated with rapid response and contingency efforts," said Susan Lynch, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "This revenue growth demonstrates achievement of our enterprise goal of growing the business through contract expansion and portfolio diversity despite the headwinds associated with the withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan," added Lynch.

Operating income was $15.0 million or 3.0% margin.  This includes M&A and integration related expenses of $5.9 million and amortization of acquired intangible assets of $2.1 million which were incurred in the quarter.  Adjusted operating income1 was $23.0 million or 4.6% margin, increasing sequentially by $6.4 million and 100 basis points.  Adjusted EBITDA1 was $24.7 million or 5.0% margin, increasing sequentially by $6.5 million and 100 basis points.  Adjusted EBITDA margin compares to $26.6 million or 5.6% in the prior year period. "The year-on-year margin change was influenced by the significant amount of revenue and contracts that are in the early stages of their lifecycle.  In aggregate, on average and over time, we expect to see improvement in the margin profile as we drive operational efficiencies and diversify into higher margin scopes of work," said Lynch.

Fully diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.88 as compared to $1.35 in the prior year.  Fully diluted EPS in the quarter included the aforementioned M&A and integration related costs.  Adjusted diluted EPS1 was $1.41 in the quarter as compared to $1.52 in the prior year. The year-on-year change in Adjusted diluted EPS1 was primarily due to the above-mentioned change in Adjusted EBITDA1.

Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $46.0 million.  Through July 1, 2022, net cash from operating activities was $19.6 million, compared to net cash from operating activities of $14.0 million through the second quarter of 2021. Cash from operating activities through the first half of 2022 was negatively impacted by an approximately $8.0 million repayment of CARES Act tax deferrals and $5.8 million of merger-related payments.

Net debt on July 1, 2022, was $58.4 million, compared to $105.2 million on July 2, 2021.  Total debt on July 1, 2022, was $90.2 million, down $84.8 million from $175.0 million on July 2, 2021. Cash at quarter-end was $35.1 million.  Total consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA1 (total leverage ratio) was 1.09x compared to 1.76x at the same time last year.

Total backlog as of July 1, 2022, was $4.6 billion.  Funded backlog was $1.3 billion.

V2X Guidance

Lynch continued, "We are establishing second half 2022 guidance ranges for V2X, which includes the contribution from both Vectrus and The Vertex Company."

V2X guidance for the second half (2H) 2022 is as follows:

$ millions, except for EBITDA margins and per share amounts

V2X 2H 2022 Guidance


Revenue

$1,900

to

$1,940


Adjusted EBITDA1

$140

to

$150


Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1

$1.94

to

$2.19


Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$130

to

$150


Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.

Footnotes:

1 See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for descriptions and reconciliations.

About V2X

V2X is a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally, formed by the 2022 merger of Vectrus and The Vertex Company to build on more than 120 combined years of successful mission support. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 14,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation, to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all the statements and items listed in the table in "2022 Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about our 2021 performance outlook, five-year growth plan, revenue, DSO, contract opportunities, the potential impact of COVID-19, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "potential," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company based on information currently available to management.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.  In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

V2X, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



July 1,


July 2,


July 1,


July 2,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenue


$      498,066


$             470,845


$         954,537


$         904,849

Cost of revenue


453,305


422,660


872,581


816,308

Selling, general, and administrative expenses


29,740


25,605


61,699


49,427

Operating income


15,021


22,580


20,257


39,114

Interest expense, net


(1,963)


(2,253)


(3,643)


(4,186)

Income from operations before income taxes


13,058


20,327


16,614


34,928

Income tax expense


2,586


4,393


3,287


6,946

Net income


$         10,472


$               15,934


$           13,327


$           27,982










Earnings per share









Basic


$           0.89


$                   1.36


$               1.13


$               2.40

Diluted


$           0.88


$                   1.35


$               1.12


$               2.37

Weighted average common shares
outstanding - basic


11,826


11,715


11,793


11,681

Weighted average common shares
outstanding - diluted


11,954


11,828


11,917


11,823

V2X, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)




July 1,


December 31,

(In thousands, except per share information)


2022


2021

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$                   31,760


$                   38,513

Restricted cash


3,311


__—_

Receivables


374,980


348,605

Prepaid expenses


26,262


21,160

Other current assets


10,646


15,062

Total current assets


446,959


423,340

Property, plant, and equipment, net


23,530


23,758

Goodwill


321,734


321,734

Intangible assets, net


62,159


66,582

Right-of-use assets


39,705


43,651

Other non-current assets


11,760


10,394

Total non-current assets


458,888


466,119

Total Assets


$                 905,847


$                 889,459

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable


$                 244,080


$                 212,533

Compensation and other employee benefits


82,534


80,284

Short-term debt


10,400


10,400

Other accrued liabilities


48,322


55,031

Total current liabilities


385,336


358,248

Long-term debt, net


78,884


94,246

Deferred tax liability


32,489


32,214

Operating lease liability


30,719


34,536

Other non-current liabilities


14,941


20,128

Total non-current liabilities


157,033


181,124

Total liabilities


542,369


539,372

Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)





Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000
shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding



Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000 shares
authorized; 11,846 and 11,738 shares issued and
outstanding as of July 1, 2022, and December 31,
2021, respectively                                      


118


117

Additional paid in capital


91,464


88,116

Retained earnings


281,081


267,754

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(9,185)


(5,900)

Total shareholders' equity


363,478


350,087

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$                 905,847


$                 889,459

V2X, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)




Six Months Ended



July 1,


July 2,

(In thousands)


2022


2021

Operating activities





Net income


$              13,327


$              27,982

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:





Depreciation expense


3,238


3,097

Amortization of intangible assets


4,423


4,891

(Gain) Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment


(15)


60

Stock-based compensation


4,725


4,923

Amortization of debt issuance costs


388


463

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Receivables


(29,302)


(38,882)

Prepaid expenses


(5,321)


(4,660)

Other assets


5,185


597

Accounts payable


32,470


18,784

Deferred taxes



370

Compensation and other employee benefits


2,507


11,285

Other liabilities


(11,989)


(14,884)

Net cash provided by operating activities


19,636


14,026

Investing activities





Purchases of capital assets


(3,492)


(4,833)

Proceeds from the disposition of assets


18


16

Business acquisition purchase price adjustment



262

Contribution to joint venture


(2,113)


(1,846)

Net cash used in investing activities


(5,587)


(6,401)

Financing activities





Repayments of long-term debt


(5,200)


(4,000)

Proceeds from revolver


392,000


215,000

Repayments of revolver


(402,000)


(215,000)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options


370


113

Payment of debt issuance costs


(458)


(17)

Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based
compensation


(1,696)


(2,272)

Net cash used in financing activities


(16,984)


(6,176)

Exchange rate effect on cash


(507)


(373)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(3,442)


1,076

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year


38,513


68,727

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period


$              35,071


$              69,803

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Interest paid


$                3,409


$                3,111

Income taxes paid


$                6,112


$                5,747

Purchase of capital assets on account


$                    13


$                   618

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, operating income, and operating margin. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs, which includes service center transaction costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. We define operating margin as operating income divided by revenue.

We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.

In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations, and other disclosures.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for operating income, operating margin, net income, and diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP.  Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.

  • Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
  • Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue.
  • Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
  • EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
  • EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per
Share (Non-GAAP Measures)








($K, except per share data)


Three Months
Ended July
01, 2022 As
Reported


M&A,
Integration
and Related
Costs


LOGCAP V
Pre-
Operational
Legal Costs


Amortization
of Acquired
Intangible
Assets



Three
Months
Ended July
01, 2022 -
Adjusted













Revenue


$       498,066


$                      —


$                     —


$                     —



$       498,066

Growth


5.8 %









5.8 %

Operating income


$         15,021


$                5,879


$                     —


$          2,122



$         23,022

Operating margin


3.0 %









4.6 %













Interest expense, net


$          (1,963)


$                      —


$                     —


$                     —



$          (1,963)













Income from operations before income taxes


$            13,058


$                5,879


$                     —


$               2,122



$         21,059













Income tax expense


$               2,586


$                1,164


$                     —


$                  420



$           4,170

Income tax rate


19.8 %









19.8 %













Net income


$            10,472


$                4,715


$                     —


$               1,702



$         16,889













Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted


11,954









11,954













Diluted earnings per share


$              0.88


$                  0.39


$                     —


$                 0.14



$             1.41













EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)










($K)


Three Months
Ended July
01, 2022 As
Reported


M&A,
Integration
and Related
Costs


LOGCAP V
Pre-
Operational
Legal Costs


Amortization
of Acquired
Intangible
Assets



Three
Months
Ended July
01, 2022 -
Adjusted

Operating Income


$         15,021


$                5,879


$                     —


$               2,122



$         23,022













Add:












Depreciation and amortization


$        3,769


$                      —


$                     —


$               (2,122)



$           1,647













EBITDA


$         18,790


$                5,879


$                     —


$                     —



$         24,669

EBITDA Margin


3.8 %









5.0 %

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per
Share (Non-GAAP Measures)








($K, except per share data)


Three Months
Ended July
02, 2021 As
Reported


M&A,
Integration
and Related
Costs


LOGCAP V
Pre-
Operational
Legal Costs


Amortization
of Acquired
Intangible Assets



Three Months
Ended July
02, 2021 -
Adjusted













Revenue


$       470,845


$                     —


$                     —


$                     —



$       470,845













Operating income


$      22,580


$                     —


$                   21


$               2,436



$         25,037

Operating margin


4.8 %









5.3 %













Interest expense, net


$          (2,253)


$                     —


$                     —


$                     —



$          (2,253)













Income from operations before income taxes


$         20,327


$                     —


$                   21


$               2,436



$         22,784













Income tax expense


$            4,393


$                     —


$                     4


$                   463



$           4,860

Income tax rate


21.6 %









21.3 %













Net income


$         15,934


$                     —


$                   17


$               1,973



$         17,924













Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted


11,828









11,828













Diluted earnings per share


$              1.35


$                     —


$                 0.00


$                 0.17



$              1.52













EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)










($K)


Three Months
Ended July
02, 2021 As
Reported


M&A,
Integration
and
Related Costs


LOGCAP V
Pre-
Operational
Legal Costs


Amortization
of Acquired
Intangible Assets



Three Months
Ended July
02, 2021 -
Adjusted

Operating Income


$         22,580


$                     —


$                   21


$               2,436



$         25,037













Add:












Depreciation and amortization


$            3,991


$                     —


$                     —


$            (2,436)



$           1,555













EBITDA


$         26,571


$                     —


$                   21


$                     —



$         26,592

EBITDA Margin


5.6 %









5.6 %

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per
Share (Non-GAAP Measures)







($K, except per share data)


Six Months
Ended July
01, 2022 As
Reported


M&A,
Integration and
Related Costs


LOGCAP V
Pre-
Operational
Legal Costs


Amortization
of Acquired
Intangible Assets



Six Months
Ended July
01, 2022 -
Adjusted













Revenue


$       954,537


$                     —


$                     —


$                     —



$      954,537

Growth


5.5 %









5.5 %

Operating income


$         20,257


$             14,947


$                   —


$               4,423



$        39,627

Operating margin


2.1 %









4.2 %













Interest expense, net


$          (3,643)


$                     —


$                     —


$                     —



$         (3,643)













Income from operations before income taxes


$         16,614


$             14,947


$                   —


$               4,423



$        35,984













Income tax expense


$            3,287


$               2,957


$                     —


$                    875



$          7,119

Income tax rate


19.8 %









19.8 %













Net income


$              13,327


$             11,990


$                   —


$               3,548



$        28,865













Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted


11,917









11,917













Diluted earnings per share


$              1.12


$                 1.01


$                 —


$                 0.30



$             2.42













EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)










($K)


Six Months
Ended July
01, 2022 As
Reported


M&A,
Integration and
Related Costs


LOGCAP V
Pre-
Operational
Legal Costs


Amortization
of Acquired
Intangible Assets



Six Months
Ended July
01, 2022 -
Adjusted

Operating Income


$         20,257


$             14,947


$                   —


$               4,423



$        39,627













Add:












Depreciation and amortization


$            7,661


$                     —


$                     —


$                (4,423)



$            3,238













EBITDA


$         27,918


$             14,947


$                   —


$                     —



$        42,865

EBITDA Margin


2.9 %









4.5 %














Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per
Share (Non-GAAP Measures)







($K, except per share data)


Six Months
Ended July
02, 2021 As
Reported


M&A,
Integration and
Related Costs


LOGCAP V
Pre-
Operational
Legal Costs


Amortization
of Acquired
Intangible Assets



Six Months
Ended July
02, 2021 -
Adjusted













Revenue


$      904,849


$                    —


$                    —


$                    —



$      904,849













Operating income


$        39,114


$                     —


$                 178


$              4,891



$        44,183

Operating margin


4.3 %









4.9 %













Interest expense, net


$         (4,186)


$                    —


$                    —


$                    —



$         (4,186)













Income from operations before income taxes


$        34,928


$                     —


$                 178


$              4,891



$        39,997













Income tax expense


$          6,946


$                     —


$                   34


$                 929



$          7,909

Income tax rate


19.9 %









19.9 %













Net income


$        27,982


$                     —


$                 144


$              3,962



$        32,088













Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted


11,823









11,823













Diluted earnings per share


$             2.37


$                     —


$                0.01


$                0.33



$             2.71













EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)










($K)


Six Months
Ended July
02, 2021 As
Reported


M&A,
Integration and
Related Costs


LOGCAP V
Pre-
Operational
Legal Costs


Amortization
of Acquired
Intangible Assets



Six Months
Ended July
02, 2021 -
Adjusted

Operating Income


$        39,114


$                     —


$                 178


$              4,891



$        44,183













Add:












Depreciation and amortization


$          7,988


$                    —


$                    —


$           (4,891)



$          3,097













EBITDA


$        47,102


$                     —


$                 178


$                    —



$        47,280

EBITDA Margin


5.2 %









5.2 %














SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION


Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows: 


Revenue by Client



















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



July 1,




July 2,




July 1,




July 2,



(In thousands)


2022


%


2021


%


2022


%


2021


%

Army


$    326,756


65 %


$    310,638


66 %


$     606,869


63 %


$      567,987


63 %

Air Force


68,457


14 %


63,206


13 %


129,930


14 %


141,375


16 %

Navy


64,885


13 %


56,399


12 %


140,102


15 %


112,827


12 %

Other


37,968


8 %


40,602


9 %


77,636


8 %


82,660


9 %

Total revenue


$    498,066




$    470,845




$     954,537




$      904,849




















Revenue by Contract Type



















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



July 1,




July 2,




July 1,




July 2,



(In thousands)


2022


%


2021


%


2022


%


2021


%

Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable


$    355,559


71 %


$    344,189


73 %


$     666,653


70 %


$      634,420


70 %

Firm-fixed-price


128,348


26 %


111,416


24 %


256,352


27 %


240,173


27 %

Time and material


14,159


3 %


15,240


3 %


31,532


3 %


30,256


3 %

Total revenue


$    498,066




$    470,845




$     954,537




$      904,849




















Revenue by Contract Relationship



















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



July 1,




July 2,




July 1,




July 2,



(In thousands)


2022


%


2021


%


2022


%


2021


%

Prime contractor


$    468,453


94 %


$    440,040


93 %


$     895,546


94 %


$      843,303


93 %

Subcontractor


29,613


6 %


30,805


7 %


58,991


6 %


61,546


7 %

Total revenue


$    498,066




$    470,845




$     954,537




$      904,849




















Revenue by Geographic Region



















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



July 1,




July 2,




July 1,




July 2,



(In thousands)


2022


%


2021


%


2022


%


2021


%

Middle East


$    250,222


50 %


$    258,488


55 %


$     485,313


51 %


$      498,500


55 %

United States


158,719


32 %


146,549


31 %


325,454


34 %


296,362


33 %

Europe


42,739


9 %


36,084


8 %


81,178


8 %


76,706


8 %

Asia


46,386


9 %


29,724


6 %


62,592


7 %


33,281


4 %

Total revenue


$    498,066




$    470,845




$     954,537




$      904,849



