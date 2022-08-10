Manulife reports 2Q22 net income of $1.1 billion, core earnings of $1.6 billion, APE sales of $1.4 billion, and Global Wealth and Asset Management net inflows of $1.7 billion

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

This earnings news release for Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife" or the "Company") should be read in conjunction with the Company's Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders, including our unaudited interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), which are available on our website at www.manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports. The MD&A and additional information relating to the Company is available on the SEDAR website at http://www.sedar.com and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") website at http://www.sec.gov.

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Manulife announced its second quarter of 2022 ("2Q22") results. Key highlights include:

Net income attributed to shareholders of $1.1 billion in 2Q22, down $1.6 billion from the second quarter of 2021 ("2Q21")

Core earnings 1 of $1.6 billion in 2Q22, down 9% on a constant exchange rate basis from 2Q21 2

LICAT ratio 3 of 137%

Core ROE 4 of 12.1% and ROE of 8.3% in 2Q22

NBV 5 of $511 million in 2Q22, down 9% 5 from 2Q21

APE sales 5 of $1.4 billion in 2Q22, down 1% from 2Q21

Global Wealth and Asset Management ("Global WAM") net inflows 5 of $1.7 billion in 2Q22, compared with net inflows of $8.6 billion in 2Q21

Expense efficiency ratio4 of 49.2%, compared with our target of less than 50%, and general expenses decreased 3%6

"We delivered solid results, including core earnings of $1.6 billion, despite challenges posed by the macro environment, including the impact of market headwinds in Global WAM and extended COVID-19 restrictions in Asia," said Manulife President & Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori. "Our global franchise is strong and resilient, as evidenced by double-digit NBV growth in the U.S. and Canada on a combined basis, and core earnings growth in our Canada and U.S. Insurance businesses7, which reduced the impact of market and pandemic related headwinds elsewhere."

"While our net income for the second quarter was negatively impacted by market volatilities, on a year-to-date basis, we delivered net income attributed to shareholders of $4.1 billion, which was $0.6 billion higher than our year-to-date 2021 net income and $0.9 billion higher than our year-to-date 2022 core earnings. The 2022 results are reflective of positive investment-related experience that more than offset the negative direct impact of markets, as well as the one-time gain8 from our U.S. variable annuity reinsurance transaction that closed in the first quarter," Mr. Gori concluded.

"Expense efficiency continues to be an important strategic priority and we maintained an expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% during the quarter despite topline pressures. This, combined with our in-force business, which grew 7% over the prior year quarter9, and comprises approximately three-quarters of our insurance core earnings, has provided for earnings stability against a backdrop of an uncertain macro environment," said Phil Witherington, Chief Financial Officer.

"We are committed to delivering value to shareholders, and have repurchased approximately 2% of our common shares so far this year10," Mr. Witherington continued.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

Manulife ranked among Corporate Knights' 2022 Best 50 Corporate Citizens, which recognizes the rising standard and ambition for corporate sustainability leadership in Canada. In Asia, we became the first life insurer in Vietnam to offer healthcare solutions via the MoMo e-wallet, providing the app's 31 million users with access to our award-winning Max-Health insurance product. MoMo users can now easily purchase Manulife Vietnam's Max-Health product in less than one minute through a simple three-step process. In our U.S. segment, we reported the highest ever quarterly sales in our international business. We signed new distributors in the Latin America region and launched a whole life product to support continued sales growth and diversify the business across geographies. In Global WAM, we published our 2022 Manulife Investment Management Stewardship report, detailing our commitment to sustainability as a global investment manager and outlining actions we are taking to address material sustainability risks and opportunities, build more resilient portfolios, and pursue long-term value creation.

In addition, we continued to make progress on our digital journey in 2Q22. In Asia, we enabled our distribution force with an advanced suite of digital tools, with the proportion of new policies sold being digitally submitted reaching 85.5%, an increase of 10 percentage points compared with 2Q21. In Canada, we continued to advance our digital solutions with enhancements to Manulife.ca that included enabling artificial intelligence and natural-language processing capabilities to make searching for product information quick, accurate and intuitive. In the U.S., we enhanced our digital capabilities by launching eDelivery notification of client correspondence to improve preferred producer experience and response to customers. In Global WAM, we launched a new mobile app feature in Canada Retirement that enables members to make additional contributions to their Registered Retirement Savings Plans, providing them with greater control over their financial future.

________________________________ 1 Core earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on non-GAAP and other financial measures, see "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below and in our Second Quarter 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("2Q22 MD&A") for additional information. 2 Percentage growth / declines in core earnings stated on a constant exchange rate basis is a non-GAAP ratio. 3 Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test ("LICAT") ratio of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ("MLI"). LICAT ratio is disclosed under the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada's ("OSFI's") Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test Public Disclosure Requirements guideline. 4 Core return on common shareholders' equity ("Core ROE") and expense efficiency ratio are non-GAAP ratios. 5 For more information on new business value ("NBV"), annualized premium equivalent ("APE") sales and net flows, see "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below. In this news release, percentage growth / declines in NBV and APE sales are stated on a constant exchange rate basis. 6 General expenses percentage decline stated on an actual exchange rate basis. 7 Canada segment is comprised of the Insurance, Annuities, and Manulife Bank businesses. U.S. segment is comprised of the U.S. Insurance and U.S. Annuities businesses. 8 Recognized a one-time after-tax gain of $842 million in the first quarter of 2022 ("1Q22"). 9 Excludes $63 million (pre-tax) of lost expected profit on in-force relating to the U.S. variable annuity reinsurance transaction that closed in 1Q22. 10 As of August 8, 2022, the Company has purchased for cancellation approximately 38 million common shares for $933 million



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:



Quarterly Results YTD Results ($ millions, unless otherwise stated) 2Q22 2Q21 2022 2021 Profitability:







Net income attributed to shareholders $ 1,086 $ 2,646 $ 4,056 $ 3,429 Core earnings $ 1,562 $ 1,682 $ 3,114 $ 3,311 Diluted earnings per common share ($) $ 0.53 $ 1.33 $ 2.04 $ 1.71 Diluted core earnings per common share ("Core EPS") ($)(1) $ 0.78 $ 0.83 $ 1.55 $ 1.65 Return on common shareholders' equity ("ROE") 8.3 % 22.2 % 15.7 % 14.3 % Core ROE 12.1 % 13.9 % 12.0 % 13.8 % Expense efficiency ratio 49.2 % 46.8 % 49.6 % 47.7 % General expenses $ 1,843 $ 1,892 $ 3,741 $ 3,924 Business Performance:







Asia new business value $ 337 $ 399 $ 677 $ 876 Canada new business value $ 82 $ 76 $ 186 $ 154 U.S. new business value $ 92 $ 75 $ 161 $ 119 Total new business value $ 511 $ 550 $ 1,024 $ 1,149 Asia APE sales $ 838 $ 950 $ 1,886 $ 2,230 Canada APE sales $ 361 $ 274 $ 724 $ 629 U.S. APE sales $ 209 $ 191 $ 408 $ 341 Total APE sales $ 1,408 $ 1,415 $ 3,018 $ 3,200 Global WAM net flows ($ billions) $ 1.7 $ 8.6 $ 8.6 $ 10.0 Global WAM gross flows ($ billions)(2) $ 33.6 $ 33.7 $ 72.1 $ 73.4 Global WAM assets under management and administration ($ billions)(3) $ 744.7 $ 798.5 $ 744.7 $ 798.5 Global WAM total invested assets ($ billions) $ 4.0 $ 4.2 $ 4.0 $ 4.2 Global WAM net segregated funds net assets ($ billions) $ 213.3 $ 242.6 $ 213.3 $ 242.6 Financial Strength:







MLI's LICAT ratio 137 % 137 % 137 % 137 % Financial leverage ratio 28.5 % 25.9 % 28.5 % 25.9 % Book value per common share ($) $ 25.56 $ 24.76 $ 25.56 $ 24.76 Book value per common share excluding AOCI ($) $ 25.49 $ 22.89 $ 25.49 $ 22.89

(1) This item is a non-GAAP ratio. (2) For more information on gross flows, see "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below. (3) This item is a non-GAAP financial measure.



PROFITABILITY:

Reported net income attributed to shareholders of $1.1 billion in 2Q22, down $1.6 billion from 2Q21

The decrease in net income attributed to shareholders was primarily driven by charges from the direct impact of markets (compared with net gains in 2Q21), smaller gains from investment-related experience, and lower core earnings. The charge from the direct impact of markets in 2Q22 was primarily driven by the impact of unfavourable equity market performance and interest rate hedge ineffectiveness due to significant interest rate movements across several markets of differing magnitudes and shape changes. In addition, foreign exchange movements, losses from the sale of available-for-sale ("AFS") bonds, and losses from non-parallel movements in swap spreads also contributed. Investment-related experience in 2Q22 reflected higher-than-expected returns (including fair value changes) on alternative long-duration assets primarily driven by fair value gains on private equity investments, the favourable impact of fixed income reinvestment activities, and favourable credit experience.

Delivered core earnings of $1.6 billion in 2Q22, a decrease of 9% compared with 2Q21

The decrease in core earnings was driven by the unfavourable impact of markets on seed money investments in new segregated and mutual funds (compared with gains in 2Q21) in Corporate and Other and on net fee income in Global WAM. In addition, core earnings were also impacted by lower new business gains across our insurance segments, lower in-force earnings in U.S. Annuities due to the variable annuity reinsurance transaction that closed in 1Q22, and lower fee spread in Global WAM. These items were partially offset by in-force business growth in Asia, U.S. Insurance and Canada, higher yields on fixed income investments and gains on AFS equities in Corporate and Other, and improved policyholder experience in the U.S.

ANNUAL REVIEW OF ACTUARIAL METHODS AND ASSUMPTIONS IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022 ("3Q22")1:

In 3Q22, we will complete our annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions. The review includes a comprehensive study of our U.S. long-term care ("LTC") experience and, although work is still ongoing, preliminary indications suggest that the net impact to net income attributed to shareholders in 3Q22 will be approximately neutral in total and for LTC; however, there could be variability in this outcome. The LTC review includes all aspects of assumptions on claims and future premium rate increases. Other assumptions being reviewed this year include mortality and certain lapse assumptions for Canada life insurance, as well as lapse and mortality assumptions for certain Asia markets.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE:

New business value ("NBV") of $511 million in 2Q22, a decrease of 9% compared with 2Q21

In Asia, NBV decreased 17% reflecting lower sales in Hong Kong, Japan corporate owned life insurance ("COLI") and Asia Other2, as well as unfavourable product mix in Asia Other, partially offset by higher individual protection and other wealth sales in Japan. In Canada, NBV increased 8% from 2Q21, driven by higher volumes in large-case group insurance, partially offset by less favourable business mix in Insurance. In the U.S., NBV increased 18% from 2Q21, driven by improved margins due to product actions, higher international sales volumes, and higher interest rates.

Annualized premium equivalent ("APE") sales of $1.4 billion in 2Q22, a decrease of 1% compared with 2Q21

In Asia, APE sales decreased 12%, reflecting continued adverse impacts from COVID-19 in Hong Kong, lower COLI product sales in Japan, and lower sales in Asia Other. In Hong Kong, APE sales decreased 32% driven by the continued effect of COVID-19 in Hong Kong and tighter containment measures in Macau during the quarter. In Japan, APE sales decreased 15% as a result of lower COLI product sales, partially offset by higher individual protection and other wealth sales. Asia Other APE sales decreased 3%, reflecting lower agency sales in Vietnam, mainland China and Indonesia, partially offset by higher bancassurance sales in Singapore, Vietnam and mainland China. In Canada, APE sales increased 32%, primarily driven by higher large-case group insurance and individual insurance par sales, partially offset by lower segregated fund sales. In the U.S., APE sales increased 6%, primarily due to strong international sales, which are reported as part of the U.S. segment results. This increase was partially offset by lower sales of domestic protection-oriented insurance products, as the impact of higher inflation on household discretionary spending reduced demand. APE sales of products with the John Hancock Vitality PLUS feature increased 13% compared with the prior year quarter, reflecting greater consumer interest in improving baseline health due to the impact of COVID-19, making our Vitality feature a desirable solution in the current environment.

Reported Global Wealth and Asset Management net inflows of $1.7 billion in 2Q22, compared with 2Q21 net inflows of $8.6 billion

Net inflows in Retirement were $1.0 billion in 2Q22 compared with net outflows of $0.6 billion in 2Q21, driven by growth in member contributions and lower plan redemptions. Net outflows in Retail were $1.9 billion in 2Q22 compared with net inflows of $7.3 billion in 2Q21, reflecting higher mutual fund redemption rates and lower gross flows due to decreased investor demand amid equity market declines and higher interest rates. Net inflows in Institutional Asset Management were $2.5 billion in 2Q22 compared with net inflows of $1.9 billion in 2Q21, driven by a $1.9 billion sale of an equity mandate, partially offset by the non-recurrence of a $1.0 billion sale to an existing client in the prior year.

____________________ 1 See "Caution regarding forward-looking statements" below.

2 Asia Other excludes Hong Kong and Japan.



EARNINGS:

The following table presents net income attributed to shareholders, consisting of core earnings and details of the items excluded from core earnings:



Quarterly Results YTD Results ($ millions) 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 2022 2021 Core earnings









Asia $ 513 $ 537 $ 526 $ 1,050 $ 1,096 Canada 345 314 318 659 582 U.S. 456 486 478 942 979 Global Wealth and Asset Management 305 324 356 629 668 Corporate and Other (excluding core investment gains) (157) (209) (96) (366) (214) Core investment gains(1) 100 100 100 200 200 Total core earnings $ 1,562 $ 1,552 $ 1,682 $ 3,114 $ 3,311 Items excluded from core earnings:(1) Investment-related experience outside of core earnings 591 558 739 1,149 816 Direct impact of equity markets and interest rates and variable annuity guarantee liabilities (1,067) 97 217 (970) (618) Restructuring charge - - - - (115) Reinsurance transaction, tax-related items and other - 763 8 763 35 Net income attributed to shareholders $ 1,086 $ 2,970 $ 2,646 $ 4,056 $ 3,429

(1) These items are disclosed under OSFI's Source of Earnings Disclosure (Life Insurance Companies) guideline.



NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES:

The Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. We use a number of non-GAAP and other financial measures to evaluate overall performance and to assess each of our businesses. This section includes information required by National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure in respect of "specified financial measures" (as defined therein).

Non-GAAP financial measures include core earnings (loss); pre-tax core earnings; core earnings available to common shareholders; core general expenses; and assets under management and administration ("AUMA").

Non-GAAP ratios include core return on common shareholders' equity ("core ROE"); diluted core earnings per common share ("core EPS"); expense efficiency ratio; and percentage growth/decline on a constant exchange rate basis in any of the above non-GAAP financial measures.

Other specified financial measures include assets under administration; NBV; APE sales; gross flows; net flows; and percentage growth/decline in such other financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and, therefore, might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Therefore, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any other financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, including those referred to above, see the section "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" in our 2Q22 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders



2Q22 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 216 $ 224 $ 1,010 $ 362 $ (555) $ 1,257 Income tax (expense) recovery











Core earnings (74) (119) (92) (57) 4 (338) Items excluded from core earnings 44 64 (82) - 54 80 Income tax (expense) recovery (30) (55) (174) (57) 58 (258) Net income (post-tax) 186 169 836 305 (497) 999 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests (11) - - - - (11) Participating policyholders (164) 84 4 - - (76) Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 361 85 832 305 (497) 1,086 Less: Items excluded from core earnings(1)











Investment-related experience outside of core earnings 80 86 591 - (166) 591 Direct impact of equity markets and interest rates and variable annuity guarantee liabilities (232) (346) (215) - (274) (1,067) Change in actuarial methods and assumptions - - - - - - Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other - - - - - - Core earnings (post-tax) $ 513 $ 345 $ 456 $ 305 $ (57) $ 1,562 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 74 119 92 57 (4) 338 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 587 $ 464 $ 548 $ 362 $ (61) $ 1,900

(1) These items are disclosed under OSFI's Source of Earnings Disclosure (Life Insurance Companies) guideline.

Core earnings, CER basis



2Q22 (Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchanger rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 513 $ 345 $ 456 $ 305 $ (57) $ 1,562 CER adjustment(1) - - - - - - Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 513 $ 345 $ 456 $ 305 $ (57) $ 1,562 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 74 119 92 57 (4) 338 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 587 $ 464 $ 548 $ 362 $ (61) $ 1,900

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q22. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 2Q22.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders



1Q22 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 681 $ 880 $ 2,577 $ 386 $ (813) $ 3,711 Income tax (expense) recovery











Core earnings (74) (110) (105) (61) 26 (324) Items excluded from core earnings (11) (115) (405) - 46 (485) Income tax (expense) recovery (85) (225) (510) (61) 72 (809) Net income (post-tax) 596 655 2,067 325 (741) 2,902 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 20 - - 1 - 21 Participating policyholders (197) 108 - - - (89) Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 773 547 2,067 324 (741) 2,970 Less: Items excluded from core earnings(1)











Investment-related experience outside of core earnings 64 53 527 - (86) 558 Direct impact of equity markets and interest rates and variable annuity guarantee liabilities 180 180 212 - (475) 97 Change in actuarial methods and assumptions - - - - - - Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other (8) - 842 - (71) 763 Core earnings (post-tax) $ 537 $ 314 $ 486 $ 324 $ (109) $ 1,552 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 74 110 105 61 (26) 324 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 611 $ 424 $ 591 $ 385 $ (135) $ 1,876

(1) These items are disclosed under OSFI's Source of Earnings Disclosure (Life Insurance Companies) guideline.

Core earnings, CER basis



1Q22 (Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 537 $ 314 $ 486 $ 324 $ (109) $ 1,552 CER adjustment(1) (10) - 4 1 - (5) Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 527 $ 314 $ 490 $ 325 $ (109) $ 1,547 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 72 110 106 61 (26) 323 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 599 $ 424 $ 596 $ 386 $ (135) $ 1,870

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q22. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 2Q22.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders



2Q21 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 736 $ 1,031 $ 986 $ 419 $ 120 $ 3,292 Income tax (expense) recovery











Core earnings (78) (112) (106) (64) 6 (354) Items excluded from core earnings (22) (107) (83) 1 (45) (256) Income tax (expense) recovery (100) (219) (189) (63) (39) (610) Net income (post-tax) 636 812 797 356 81 2,682 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 84 - - - - 84 Participating policyholders (81) 29 4 - - (48) Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 633 783 793 356 81 2,646 Less: Items excluded from core earnings(1)











Investment-related experience outside of core earnings 121 207 506 - (95) 739 Direct impact of equity markets and interest rates and variable annuity guarantee liabilities (22) 258 (191) - 172 217 Change in actuarial methods and assumptions - - - - - - Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other 8 - - - - 8 Core earnings (post-tax) $ 526 $ 318 $ 478 $ 356 $ 4 $ 1,682 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 78 112 106 64 (6) 354 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 604 $ 430 $ 584 $ 420 $ (2) $ 2,036

(1) These items are disclosed under OSFI's Source of Earnings Disclosure (Life Insurance Companies) guideline.

Core earnings, CER basis



2Q21 (Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 526 $ 318 $ 478 $ 356 $ 4 $ 1,682 CER adjustment(1) 1 - 19 9 1 30 Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 527 $ 318 $ 497 $ 365 $ 5 $ 1,712 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 80 111 109 65 (5) 360 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 607 $ 429 $ 606 $ 430 $ - $ 2,072

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q22. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 2Q22.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders



YTD 2022 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 897 $ 1,104 $ 3,587 $ 748 $ (1,368) $ 4,968 Income tax (expense) recovery











Core earnings (148) (229) (197) (118) 30 (662) Items excluded from core earnings 33 (51) (487) - 100 (405) Income tax (expense) recovery (115) (280) (684) (118) 130 (1,067) Net income (post-tax) 782 824 2,903 630 (1,238) 3,901 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 9 - - 1 - 10 Participating policyholders (361) 192 4 - - (165) Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 1,134 632 2,899 629 (1,238) 4,056 Less: Items excluded from core earnings(1)











Investment-related experience outside of core earnings 144 139 1,118 - (252) 1,149 Direct impact of equity markets and interest rates and variable annuity guarantee liabilities (52) (166) (3) - (749) (970) Change in actuarial methods and assumptions - - - - - - Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other (8) - 842 - (71) 763 Core earnings (post-tax) $ 1,050 $ 659 $ 942 $ 629 $ (166) $ 3,114 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 148 229 197 118 (30) 662 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 1,198 $ 888 $ 1,139 $ 747 $ (196) $ 3,776

(1) These items are disclosed under OSFI's Source of Earnings Disclosure (Life Insurance Companies) guideline.

Core earnings, CER basis



YTD 2022 (Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 1,050 $ 659 $ 942 $ 629 $ (166) $ 3,114 CER adjustment(1) (10) - 4 1 - (5) Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 1,040 $ 659 $ 946 $ 630 $ (166) $ 3,109 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 146 229 198 118 (30) 661 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 1,186 $ 888 $ 1,144 $ 748 $ (196) $ 3,770

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q22. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 2Q22.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders



YTD 2021 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,854 $ 1,086 $ 1,070 $ 785 $ (631) $ 4,164 Income tax (expense) recovery











Core earnings (202) (203) (222) (116) 23 (720) Items excluded from core earnings (76) 1 52 - 126 103 Income tax (expense) recovery (278) (202) (170) (116) 149 (617) Net income (post-tax) 1,576 884 900 669 (482) 3,547 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 174 - - 1 - 175 Participating policyholders (188) 120 11 - - (57) Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 1,590 764 889 668 (482) 3,429 Less: Items excluded from core earnings(1)











Investment-related experience outside of core earnings 193 142 666 - (185) 816 Direct impact of equity markets and interest rates and variable annuity guarantee liabilities 266 40 (756) - (168) (618) Change in actuarial methods and assumptions - - - - - - Restructuring charge - - - - (115) (115) Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other 35 - - - - 35 Core earnings (post-tax) $ 1,096 $ 582 $ 979 $ 668 $ (14) $ 3,311 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 202 203 222 116 (23) 720 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 1,298 $ 785 $ 1,201 $ 784 $ (37) $ 4,031

(1) These items are disclosed under OSFI's Source of Earnings Disclosure (Life Insurance Companies) guideline.

Core earnings, CER basis



YTD 2021 (Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 1,096 $ 582 $ 979 $ 668 $ (14) $ 3,311 CER adjustment(1) (18) - 23 10 1 16 Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 1,078 $ 582 $ 1,002 $ 678 $ (13) $ 3,327 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 200 202 227 117 (23) 723 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 1,278 $ 784 $ 1,229 $ 795 $ (36) $ 4,050

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q22. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 2Q22.

Core earnings available to common shareholders

($ millions, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 2022 2021 2021 Core earnings $ 1,562 $ 1,552 $ 1,708 $ 1,517 $ 1,682 $ 3,114 $ 3,311 $ 6,536 Less: Preferred share dividends (60) (52) (71) (37) (64) (112) (107) (215) Core earnings available to common shareholders 1,502 1,500 1,637 1,480 1,618 3,002 3,204 6,321 CER adjustment(1) - (5) 2 (5) 30 (5) 16 13 Core earnings available to common shareholders, CER basis $ 1,502 $ 1,495 $ 1,639 $ 1,475 $ 1,648 $ 2,997 $ 3,220 $ 6,334

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q22.

Core ROE

($ millions, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 2022 2021 2021 Core earnings available to common shareholders $ 1,502 $ 1,500 $ 1,637 $ 1,480 $ 1,618 $ 3,002 $ 3,204 $ 6,321 Annualized core earnings available to common shareholders $ 6,022 $ 6,085 $ 6,483 $ 5,874 $ 6,485 $ 6,053 $ 6,460 $ 6,321 Average common shareholders' equity (see below) $ 49,814 $ 51,407 $ 51,049 $ 49,075 $ 46,757 $ 50,611 $ 46,865 $ 48,463 Core ROE (annualized) (%) 12.1 % 11.8 % 12.7 % 12.0 % 13.9 % 12.0 % 13.8 % 13.0 % Average common shareholders' equity















Total shareholders' and other equity $ 55,500 $ 56,457 $ 58,408 $ 55,457 $ 53,466 $ 55,500 $ 53,466 $ 58,408 Less: Preferred shares and other equity (6,660) (5,670) (6,381) (5,387) (5,387) (6,660) (5,387) (6,381) Common shareholders' equity $ 48,840 $ 50,787 $ 52,027 $ 50,070 $ 48,079 $ 48,840 $ 48,079 $ 52,027 Average common shareholders' equity $ 49,814 $ 51,407 $ 51,049 $ 49,075 $ 46,757 $ 50,611 $ 46,865 $ 48,463

Core EPS

($ millions, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 2022 2021 2021 Core EPS















Core earnings available to common shareholders $ 1,502 $ 1,500 $ 1,637 $ 1,480 $ 1,618 $ 3,002 $ 3,204 $ 6,321 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (millions) 1,924 1,942 1,946 1,946 1,946 1,933 1,946 1,946 Core earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 0.77 $ 0.84 $ 0.76 $ 0.83 $ 1.55 $ 1.65 $ 3.25 Core EPS, CER basis















Core earnings available to common shareholders, CER basis $ 1,502 $ 1,495 $ 1,639 $ 1,475 $ 1,648 $ 2,997 $ 3,220 $ 6,334 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (millions) 1,924 1,942 1,946 1,946 1,946 1,933 1,946 1,946 Core earnings per share, CER basis $ 0.78 $ 0.77 $ 0.84 $ 0.76 $ 0.85 $ 1.55 $ 1.65 $ 3.25

Global WAM AUMA reconciliation

($ millions, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

As at June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Total invested assets $ 402,329 $ 409,401 $ 427,098 $ 419,087 $ 405,209 Less: Non Global WAM total invested assets 398,362 405,933 422,640 414,754 400,998 Total Invested Assets – Global WAM 3,967 3,468 4,458 4,333 4,211 Total segregated funds net assets $ 334,903 $ 371,928 $ 399,788 $ 387,799 $ 383,845 Less: Non Global WAM total segregated funds net assets 121,624 135,314 147,221 143,248 141,227 Total Segregated funds net assets – Global WAM 213,279 236,614 252,567 244,551 242,618 Global WAM total invested assets and segregated funds net assets $ 217,246 $ 240,082 $ 257,025 $ 248,884 $ 246,829 Global WAM AUMA









Total Invested Assets $ 3,967 $ 3,468 $ 4,458 $ 4,333 $ 4,211 Segregated funds net assets









Segregated funds net assets - Institutional 4,098 4,338 4,470 4,400 4,229 Segregated funds net assets - Other 209,181 232,276 248,097 240,151 238,389 Total 213,279 236,614 252,567 244,551 242,618 Mutual funds 250,445 274,665 290,863 277,421 265,110 Institutional asset management(1) 100,205 101,105 106,407 103,732 99,983 Other funds 12,110 13,269 14,001 12,562 12,232 Total Global WAM AUM 580,006 629,121 668,296 642,599 624,154 Assets under administration 164,697 178,843 187,631 181,013 174,376 Total Global WAM AUMA $ 744,703 $ 807,964 $ 855,927 $ 823,612 $ 798,530











Total Global WAM AUMA $ 744,703 $ 807,964 $ 855,927 $ 823,612 $ 798,530 CER adjustment(2) - 15,962 6,878 3,490 19,372 Total Global WAM AUMA, CER basis $ 744,703 $ 823,926 $ 862,805 $ 827,102 $ 817,902

(1) Institutional asset management excludes Institutional segregated funds net assets. (2) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q22.

Expense efficiency ratio

($ millions, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 2022 2021 2021 Expense Efficiency Ratio















Core general expenses $ 1,843 $ 1,877 $ 1,973 $ 1,904 $ 1,794 $ 3,720 $ 3,676 $ 7,553 Core earnings (pre-tax) 1,900 1,876 2,054 1,811 2,036 3,776 4,031 7,896 Total - Core earnings (pre-tax) and Core general expenses $ 3,743 $ 3,753 $ 4,027 $ 3,715 $ 3,830 $ 7,496 $ 7,707 $ 15,449 Expense Efficiency Ratio 49.2 % 50.0 % 49.0 % 51.3 % 46.8 % 49.6 % 47.7 % 48.9 % Core general expenses















General expenses - Financial Statements $ 1,843 $ 1,898 $ 2,000 $ 1,904 $ 1,892 $ 3,741 $ 3,924 $ 7,828 Less: General expenses included in items excluded from core earnings















Restructuring charge - - - - - - 150 150 Integration and acquisition - 8 - - - 8 - - Legal provisions and Other expenses - 13 27 - 98 13 98 125 Total $ - $ 21 $ 27 $ - $ 98 $ 21 $ 248 $ 275 Core general expenses $ 1,843 $ 1,877 $ 1,973 $ 1,904 $ 1,794 $ 3,720 $ 3,676 $ 7,553 Core general expenses $ 1,843 $ 1,877 $ 1,973 $ 1,904 $ 1,794 $ 3,720 $ 3,676 $ 7,553 CER adjustment(1) - (11) (7) (11) 17 (11) (9) (26) Core general expenses, CER basis $ 1,843 $ 1,866 $ 1,966 $ 1,893 $ 1,811 $ 3,709 $ 3,667 $ 7,527

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 2Q22.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

From time to time, Manulife makes written and/or oral forward-looking statements, including in this document. In addition, our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally to analysts, investors, the media and others. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the estimated impact of our annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions and also relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "suspect", "outlook", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "objective", "seek", "aim", "continue", "goal", "restore", "embark" and "endeavour" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import, and include statements concerning possible or assumed future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and they should not be interpreted as confirming market or analysts' expectations in any way.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to the performance, volatility and correlation of equity markets, interest rates, credit and swap spreads, inflation rates, currency rates, investment losses and defaults, market liquidity and creditworthiness of guarantors, reinsurers and counterparties); the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19, including any variants, as well as actions that have been, or may be taken by governmental authorities in response to COVID-19, including the impacts of any variants; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting standards applicable in any of the territories in which we operate; changes in regulatory capital requirements; our ability to execute strategic plans and changes to strategic plans; downgrades in our financial strength or credit ratings; our ability to maintain our reputation; impairments of goodwill or intangible assets or the establishment of provisions against future tax assets; the accuracy of estimates relating to morbidity, mortality and policyholder behaviour; the accuracy of other estimates used in applying accounting policies, actuarial methods and embedded value methods; our ability to implement effective hedging strategies and unforeseen consequences arising from such strategies; our ability to source appropriate assets to back our long-dated liabilities; level of competition and consolidation; our ability to market and distribute products through current and future distribution channels; unforeseen liabilities or asset impairments arising from acquisitions and dispositions of businesses; the realization of losses arising from the sale of investments classified as available-for-sale; our liquidity, including the availability of financing to satisfy existing financial liabilities on expected maturity dates when required; obligations to pledge additional collateral; the availability of letters of credit to provide capital management flexibility; accuracy of information received from counterparties and the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations; the availability, affordability and adequacy of reinsurance; legal and regulatory proceedings, including tax audits, tax litigation or similar proceedings; our ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; our ability to attract and retain key executives, employees and agents; the appropriate use and interpretation of complex models or deficiencies in models used; political, legal, operational and other risks associated with our non-North American operations; geopolitical uncertainty, including international conflicts; acquisitions and our ability to complete acquisitions including the availability of equity and debt financing for this purpose; the disruption of or changes to key elements of the Company's or public infrastructure systems; environmental concerns, including climate change; our ability to protect our intellectual property and exposure to claims of infringement; and our inability to withdraw cash from subsidiaries.

Additional information about material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found under "Risk Management and Risk Factors" and "Critical Actuarial and Accounting Policies" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis in our most recent annual report, under "Risk Management and Risk Factors Update" and "Critical Actuarial and Accounting Policies" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis in our most recent interim report, in the "Risk Management" note to the consolidated financial statements in our most recent annual and interim reports as well as elsewhere in our filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

The forward-looking statements in this document are, unless otherwise indicated, stated as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding our financial position and results of operations, our future operations, as well as our objectives and strategic priorities, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

