Ranfac Announces Successful Validation of Secondary Ethelyn Oxide Sterilization Source

According to the company, the addition of Steris Corp. as a supplemental sterilization provider will increase sterile product capacity by up to five times for the Boston area-based manufacturer.

AVON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranfac Corporation has announced the completion of a successful validation of Steris Corporation as an additional source for Ethelyn Oxide (EO) sterilization services. According to Barry Zimble, Chief Operating Officer at Ranfac, "Having multiple sources of sterilization will add a level of control and an increased sense of reliability." The company claims this was an essential investment during a time of unprecedented supply chain interruptions while also providing adequate capacity to meet emerging demand for sterile packaged goods.

Ranfac Employee Packaging Product for Sterilization within Company's ISO Class 7 Clean Room (PRNewswire)

"What we don't want are bottlenecks, points of slowed movement, in our supply chain," stated Michael Faradie, Ranfac Director of Manufacturing. "This partnership will allow us to produce finished goods at a higher rate, speeding up the entire process and making life easier for everyone."

According to Eric Kreuz, Ranfac Vice President of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Assurance, this validation will positively affect risk management at the company. "This could prove to increase the output by four or five times, meaning that we would no longer have to worry about storage space of unsterilized items," said Kreuz. "Our risk management profile will be improved, directly benefiting our customers."

Ranfac has already begun the process of having products sterilized at Steris' Northborough, MA facility.

About Ranfac

An ISO 13485:2016 certified medical device company, Ranfac offers integrated solutions for product design & development, manufacturing process development, regulatory approval, and single source manufacturing of single use devices for specialized applications.

