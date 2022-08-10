Together Credit Union Selects Empower, Black Knight's Loan Origination System, to Drive Growth and Streamline the Lending Process for Loan Officers and Members

Together Credit Union will use the Black Knight Empower loan origination system (LOS) to support the credit union's growth and elevate its member experience

The credit union needed an LOS that would streamline the loan process for its loan officers and members alike

Empower offers "lights out" automation and features an integrated suite of origination solutions to increase efficiencies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) announced that Together Credit Union, a St. Louis-based credit union with 27 branches nationwide, has selected the Empower loan origination system (LOS) to help drive expected business growth and elevate the member experience.

"As a growing mid-size lender, we needed a loan origination system that could scale with our needs as our business expands," said Doc Dougherty, chief lending officer, Together Credit Union. "The suite of solutions fully integrated with Empower will be a game changer for how we do business, and the system's web-based portals will make the loan process even easier for both our loan officers and our members."

The Empower LOS offers a digital, "lights out" ecosystem built using cloud-based architecture to drive business growth while cutting operational costs. Together Credit Union has also selected a suite of integrated web-based origination solutions that will help the credit union better support members' home financing needs.

These additional offerings include an industry-leading product and pricing engine from Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight; machine-learning technology for document classification and indexing; and a digital point-of-sale solution that enhances the mortgage application process for members and loan officers. Together Credit Union will also use Black Knight's digital close solution with eDelivery and eSigning capabilities; a home equity and regulatory assistance solution suite; tax and title services; professional flood zone determinations; and a comprehensive fee service to help mitigate fee cures.

"Empower is the right loan origination system to support Together Credit Union with building member relationships that last a lifetime," said Rich Gagliano, president of Origination Technologies at Black Knight. "By integrating multiple value-add solutions with Empower, Together Credit Union will be even better equipped to provide its members faster, easier access and advanced digital tools."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About Together Credit Union

Since 1939, Together Credit Union, formerly known as Anheuser-Busch Employees' Credit Union, American Eagle Credit Union, and Purina Credit Union, has striven to serve as a trusted financial partner for its members and communities. As a result, the credit union has earned national recognition for its direct financial benefits to its membership, and youth and adult financial wellness programming.

With more than 136,000+ members nationwide and $2.3 billion in total assets, Together Credit Union provides full-service banking and financial solutions, including financial wellness programming, at 27 branches nationwide and through 24/7 Member resources and amenities.

As a member-owned, community-focused, not-for-profit financial institution, Together Credit Union is chartered by Missouri and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Together Credit Union is not a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc., or its affiliates. Learn more at https://www.togethercu.org/.

